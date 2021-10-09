I stepped on the scale at my doctor’s office recently and exclaimed that the reading was inaccurate. Then I remembered that my shoes were on and my smart phone was in my pocket. Did I fool myself into thinking they were the reason for considerable overweight?
The time for a review of my activity level with regular exercise had arrived. After a winter of COVID cloister, sans the usual Wellness Center routine, I had looked forward to the golf season to get me back to a trimmer somatotype, but too many cart rides and after-play beers take their toll.
As we are coming closer to another winter, and the Wellness Center is clearly no longer an option, I was discussing the dilemma of regulating exercise with a friend, who suggested he could solve the problem: “Just get in my car, I will drive you three miles out of town, and you can walk back,” he chuckled.
The advice was spot-on, albeit intended as a barb. Many forces had seemed to be working against just walking for exercise, with arthritis, balance problems and laziness heading the list. Even the annual Alzheimer’s Walk I had always supported went virtual.
While numerous causes have sponsored runs and walks more recently, I find that the cause I need to adopt is a personal one. Changing my daily routine can dramatically improve spirit, mind and body. I need a common-sense, enjoyable fitness activity counter to the ’70s “no pain, no gain” formula.
Supplemented with sports, elimination of inactivity reduces the risk for disease. We know from the American Heart Association that there is a direct link between being sedentary and dying from heart disease. They recommend that the average adult invest 30 minutes a day in some form of exercise at least five times a week.
Balance and weight management should quickly improve with a fitness routine to include:
Walking — don’t always park closest to the door.
Housework — vacuuming is good exercise.
Shopping — a good walk, plus carrying and putting groceries away.
Stair climbing — do I always need to use the elevator?
Sitting — practice rising from the sofa without using your arms.
Dressing — bending to put on socks and tie shoes.
Car care — vacuuming and washing.
Staying fit should be fun and easily incorporated into my daily routine. I need to realize that it’s never too late to get started and that I don’t have to commit a lot of time. More awareness of usual activities for exercise can lead to healthy progress.
Dr. James Rippe, the founder and director of the Rippe Lifestyle Institute, has explored how daily habits and actions impact short- and long-term health and quality of life. His studies on physical activity, nutrition and healthy weight management prove that inactivity is a stronger risk factor than other lifestyle factors for cardiovascular disease, diabetes and many other diseases
Concerned that only one-fifth of adults in the United States do enough physical activity to meet the guidelines set by Centers for Disease Control, and less than 40 percent of physicians routinely counsel their patients on the importance of physical activity, he has edited a major academic textbook teaching physicians about diverse aspects of cardiovascular medicine and the impact of lifestyle decisions on good health (www.RippeHealth.com).
My personal diagnosis is procrastination. I need to take that first step and make walking a habit. Will power is required along with some strategies such as varying the route, measuring the time and/or distance, and gradually increasing the intensity and frequency of my walks.
A few tips for healthy walking include stretching before and after, and wearing loose, comfortable clothing and shoes with good grip and support. Maintain good posture with head up, swinging arms for extra exercise, and move indoors during bad weather.
The reward for burning calories, improving the health of bones, muscles, coordination and balance is aging wellness. Since walking can be a way of life, a means by which I celebrate life and keep my spirits hopeful, my Age-Wise advice is:
Take a walk rather than another pill! Step up for your own wellness! Add a friend, and experience goodness for the soul.
OOOOPS! … Now that this is in print, do I really have to do it?