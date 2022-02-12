“Valentine: A sweetheart chosen or complimented on St. Valentine’s Day”
Whereas Monday is Valentine’s Day, it only seems natural for me to begin contemplating a theme which would mirror my personal experiences and honor the intent of the holiday.
Yes, it was once holy as a Christian observance named after St. Valentine and celebrated with a feast day.
But the celebration representing love and affection soon became commercial with the development of greeting cards. I recall exchanges of cute little comical red heart cards in grammar school, sometimes slid under the cover of the old pop-up desktops. As we grew older, the expressions of affection became gifts of candy, flowers and homemade greetings with romantic sentiments.
With those memories in mind, a desire was stirred to honor several ladies who have recently influenced my adoration for wellness living. Rita Moreno was in the spotlight for her remarkable role at age 90 in “West Side Story” in my December column. The news of Betty White’s passing filled the early January news with extraordinary compliments of a life well-lived over nearly 100 years.
I guess I fulfilled the definition of a romantic when I proceeded to craft a valentine to them with emotion and imagination — just like a foolish schoolboy. My exercise in romanticism was silly, impractical in inception and yet adventurous and idealized. My “card” was titled “A Valentine Card to Betty & Rita – You Are My Super Heroines!” ... :
“Roses are red,
violets are blue,
what needs to be said,
is I admire you!”
Seriously, though, the more I thought about the quality or state of being romantic, I confirmed affinity to the concept. After 10 difficult years as a caregiver to a loving wife who had the misfortune to join the legions of folks who succumb to the disease without a cure, I was ready to fight Alzheimer’s Disease with a fresh start and took a chance to file an application online seeking a companion. After 57 years of marriage, I felt the need for another human to share some of life’s joys and sorrows.
The online site eharmony has a somewhat scientific matching process with a detailed application designed to lead to compatibility. As it turned out, I filed just before Valentine’s Day and got a response quickly from a lady who said:
“I really like your profile, but I won’t write again because you are too old for me, and I live in Australia!”
Any disappointment was greeted with another reaction:
“This was well worth the price of admission, because I can tell that story for the rest of my life!”
Well, can you romantics out there believe what came just a few days later? A beautiful soul near my age not only lived in Jaffrey but also had an academic interest in how “compatible matching” could work. When we met to explore the process, the mysterious influences of connections and compatibility merged to form a bond which some have seen as “romanticization.” Living in separate condos, sharing meals and frequent checks on “how was your day” or “I need a ride to …” have brought us mutual joy and comfort. A not insignificant side issue is the support and encouragement of our friends and children. Maybe we have relieved them of some of the caring for later life parents?
Our relationship has grown over two years, and she is not envious of my valentine romance with Rita and Betty since we both celebrate what each demonstrated in love and kindness to others. Betty White was “America’s Sweetheart” who, with love, charm and humor, brought the world “a touch of gold to our lives” as expressed on “This Is Your Life” by Ralph Edwards. She was a kind soul who lived exuberantly and joyfully to within 17 days of age 100.
All these ladies represent a glimpse of what one’s senior years should look like, exemplifying youthful wellness. True to a romantic, I have herein complimented two sweethearts — and chosen another one as a companion!