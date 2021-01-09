OK, so I know, based on my age, that I am near the front of a long line. I am getting weary waiting, but health-care workers and nursing home residents need the COVID-19 vaccination more than I do. Nevertheless, when my turn comes, as one who supports the science of Dr. Fauci, I am ready!
Following the clear instructions for staying safe, I will gladly accept the opportunity with a sense of relief. I have hunkered down, avoided gatherings, declined trips to usual family celebrations at holiday time, golf in Florida and basically been a “good boy!”
For more than 10 months of patiently treading water with crossed fingers and a mask, I have read more, cleaned more and cooked more than ever. Getting out of this murky water to return to some semblance of normalcy, however limited, brings hope.
For those like my sister in Vermont “in prison” in a lockdown mandated within weeks of moving into a new assisted-living facility, the relief will simply be freedom to enjoy congregate meals and get to know new neighbors after many months of quarantine.
As restrictions begin to lift, those isolated from loved ones in nursing homes will welcome greater contact than the telephone and computer. The desire for human touch with newborns may soon be satisfied. Grandchildren may once again get hugs from elders.
We may need to be “rewired” to the “new normal,” like recovering our social skills and becoming more comfortable with crowds, or boarding a plane for the first time. Life will never be the same again as we try to manage new social, psychological and environmental issues.
The initial phase of the vaccination program is now well underway, following the recommendations of the ACIP — Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices. I have confidence in the efficacy of their recommendations related to safety protocols and priorities of administration.
The 14 members of the ACIP have expertise in vaccinology, immunology, pediatrics, internal medicine, nursing, family medicine, virology, public health, infectious diseases and preventive medicine. There is even a consumer protection rep who adds perspective on community and social aspects.
Professional organizations such as the American Academy of Pediatrics, Family Physicians, Nurse Midwives, Obstetricians and Gynecologists have provided perspectives to help implement ACIP recommendations on safety, vaccine effectiveness and who gets the vaccinations.
Although the rollout has been slow, I have confidence in the process and schedule for implementation. I do not believe, as some media have suggested, that there will be a rush of greedy, morally deprived citizens to push to the front of the line.
Certainly, health-care workers, first responders and residents of long-term care facilities deserve first shots. The supply is likely to be limited for some uncertain period of time, so certain medical and ethical goals have been identified to ensure fairness and to preserve the functioning of society.
Four ethical principles have guided distribution: Maximize benefits and minimize harms, mitigate health inequities, promote justice and promote transparency. Workers in critical and essential industries with increased risk for getting COVID-19 were also identified along with older adults with a higher risk for severe illness and death.
I just heard about V-safe, a free smartphone-based tool that provides text messages and Web surveys. Designed for early vaccine recipients, it uses phone numbers and information from the registration process for the COVID-19 vaccination to conduct health checks on vaccine recipients.
Telephone follow-ups will be conducted following a clinically adverse event reported during a V-safe health check. This further service is indicative of the thoroughness of the preparation and implementation process initiated by the ACIP, which reassures me.
Until I get the call from my health-care personnel to come in for the first of a two-shot process, I heed the advice to “keep on keeping on” with self-protection: masks with noses covered, 6-foot distancing, no group gatherings and hand washing.
I am looking forward to receiving that fact sheet and vaccination card which will become my passport to cross over some state lines on the way back to a former life! May everyone everywhere in the world feel the joy that such a revolution will bring.
Wait! Just in, this COVID vaccine update:
“We are hopeful that over the next few months, the next highest-risk groups will have an opportunity to be vaccinated including people 65 and older. It may be 6-12 months before the vaccine is widely available to the general public. Do not call your provider — they will call you!”
Keep treading water? Cheers, anyway!