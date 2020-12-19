When I penned a “Wit and Wisdom” column for The Sentinel back in 1999 titled “Companionship adds spice to life’s simple pleasures,” I was primarily thinking about the joy of human relationships as positive preventive medicine aiding healthy aging.
Since I was “only” 62 years of age at that time, my engagement in social and leisure activities was seen as a quality-of-life issue, way up the scale of Maslow’s hierarchy of values toward the human need for esteem and self-actualization.
Twenty-one years later I identify much closer to the basic safety and security needs as I come to understand, as a widower living alone, the necessity of having friends and companions for assistance in getting over the seemingly more frequent bumps in the aging road.
While companionship still nourishes my life with hope, inspiration and encouragement, the experience of others in late life — with falls, ambulance trips and end-of-life issues — injects a reality that I have had a tendency to ignore.
A wake-up call came by robo — three times recently the “Help me, I’ve fallen and can’t get up” message came in and was promptly deleted (that’s not for me). Then flashing lights in the middle of the night alerted me to my neighbor being taken by ambulance to the hospital.
As we used to say, “as light was dawning over marble head,” I engaged in an interview about my solo trip of 8,500 miles around the country last fall. When asked about the dangers of such a journey alone, I suggested it was not a concern. Why should it be?
Contemplating COVID along with that question led to the conclusion that my trip was planned with touchdowns with numerous friends, colleagues, classmates and contacts all around the U.S., so if there ever had been a need for assistance a friend was not far away! Luckily, I had no issues.
Back home and hunkered down, I now celebrate all the joys of friendship which not only contribute to my aging wellness but also provide the comfort and security of being part of a human network which shares in life’s simple pleasures. My network of current and past friendships contributes to my aging wellness. When I provide assistance with their concerns and welcome the reciprocity, I am ensuring help when I have a need, recognizing that no immediate family lives near.
As I usually use a little ink this time of year to remind my readers of the need for long-term care planning (now increasingly becoming short-term), it is important to have all your advanced directive documents in place so others can step in and act for you, if need be.
What are friends for? Were you in one of the 62 million households watching “The Queen’s Gambit” in its first four weeks? The message I got from this Netflix series was that friends were transformative to the success of an underdog chess champion.
I am engaged in positive social relationships on almost a daily basis, welcoming new residents to our community, providing information on local services and activities such as church, Rotary, rides for others, and service to civic groups, including town government.
My interactions with friends on the golf course, in the neighborhood, by telephone and on Facebook all contribute to healthy friendships and guard against isolation and depression. Writing this column and serving a variety of charities such as the food pantry and elder affairs is satisfying and age-wise.
The necessity for safety and security is clear and basic, but did I mention joy? Companionship goes to another level when a single senior discovers compatibility and comity with another. Mutual bonds of respect and affection are transcendent when a companion becomes much more than just a helper. There is a great gift in sharing and spicing up one another’s life. Here’s hoping those who need it find it.
Happy holidays, with best wishes for a healthy 2021!