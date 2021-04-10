“I do not embrace my inevitable decline, but I’m determined to find a way to make the rest of my stay on this problematic planet filled with light and love and music!”
— Eugenia Zuckerman
It probably is not just that my birthday is in April that I find my soul contemplating the end of life at this time. But we all must admit to an overload of daily news about death from the awful virus. It is easy to deny our own inevitable departure from this Earth.
Why do I find myself so positive with my life after mixing COVID death statistics with quarantine time watching gloomy movies? Throw in numerous Zoom meetings, and you have a recipe for morbid unhealthy thoughts. Doesn’t seem to be my M.O., though!
Rather than deny my mortality, I accept it as part of living life to its fullest. I know nothing lasts forever, including fruits, flowers and me. As Ms. Zuckerman declares in “Like Falling Through a Cloud,” “though I know my days are numbered, I feel unencumbered by thoughts of my demise.”
Life and death are intertwined as integral to our being. The secret of a good life involves sowing acts of love in the preparation for death. The life we live daily prepares us for a good death, and that realization nourishes the soul, making life more special.
Such is the story told by Mitch Albom of “Tuesdays With Morrie” illuminating the critical transformation of pain and death to hope at Eastertime. Mitch (long-time absent student) began visiting his former professor (dying of Lou Gehrig’s disease) and learned a powerful lesson of what is important in life.
As a people in a hurry, we all have been learning the wellness lesson to slow down during this pandemic. It has given me the opportunity to “stop the world I lived in” and embrace the positives of mortality. Spring helps me rekindle a sense of purpose and identity.
My recent exposure to dying in books, movies and the losses of spouse and friends is less painful because of hope. Reflecting Erik Erikson’s 1982 book, “The Life Circle Completed,” the wisdom of my older age understands the struggle between integrity and despair.
Those who find the seeds of life, the spirit and enthusiasm to cope with whatever life brings, exemplify the best of mortality. They leave a legacy to emulate, and I lift up my deceased wife, Norma, the birthing RN, for an example of hope-filled service to others.
I am often stopped in stores by mothers who remember her caring assistance in more than a thousand births. Accepting mortality as a part of her sad circumstance of Alzheimer’s disease, she covered her self-awareness with a brave strength which brought comfort to others.
As I now look back and contemplate my own death at whatever time is determined, I think of her constant smiles and gratitude for her care. She was a force for goodness exemplifying a life well lived. Her gift strengthened my resolve to appreciate every day.
Mindfulness of our mortality supports and enriches living full and intentional lives. The positive quote “Today is the first day of the rest of your life” is often heard at commencement time. It is recognition of finiteness and reinforces the reality of the life cycle from birth to death.
A book written in 2003 by Jane Hughes Gignoux captures the essence of my belief. “An Insistence on Life: Releasing Fear of Death to Fully Live” encourages a healthy outlook in which aging well includes living with dying in mind — the reality of the life cycle makes each day a celebration of life.
By recognizing the precious moments I have to enjoy God’s creation and my time with others on this Earth, I can celebrate life. Why these thoughts in the spring? Could it be that I am impacted by the Easter story of pain, beauty and hope which transforms the suffering in this world with a promise of renewal?
“It is no accident that the events of Jesus Christ’s death and resurrection take place in the Spring when the whole world manifests this same transformation. All we need do is look around to see evidence of what Psalm 104 describes: the spirit of God ‘renew[ing] the face of the ground.’ Perhaps too, this year, we can more fully appreciate the idea that resurrection appears out of the cross — a crisis of pain. Our lives have been hard, and we have been telling ourselves to be patient; telling ourselves that this too shall pass … but there can be no doubt that Easter begins the season of hope — a season when we are reborn out of pain.”
— Rev. Mark Koyama, United Church of Jaffrey