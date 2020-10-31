“Every day the clock resets. Your wins don’t matter. Your failures don’t matter. Don’t stress on what was; fight for what could be.”
— Sean Higgins
Will you spring forward or fall back this weekend? Based on numerous conversations I have been having in the days leading up to the big clock change, many people find themselves wondering about how Daylight Savings Time works, and if it is a good idea.
It seems bad when “falling back” adds a darker and colder hour to the usual 24-hours-a-day routine. It seems good if you like a shorter day — in the spring, when we “spring forward” for a 23-hour day.
Falling back and springing forward may also be pretty difficult for our older citizens. The change from Daylight Savings Time (DST) back to Uniform Time (UT) which occurs this weekend may be confusing to those of us who seek routine.
My informal review suggests that there is a pretty strong dislike for the change. The sudden loss of the last hour of light in the fall puts some folks at risk, particularly those who are diagnosed with SAD — the seasonal affective disorder characterized by depression.
SAD occurs when there is less sunlight, with symptoms including fatigue, depression, hopelessness and social withdrawal. That “extra hour” of sunlight in the afternoon helps the treatment for this disorder, which includes light therapy (phototherapy) along with psychotherapy and medications.
Many of us have the winter blues kicking in, so throwing away an hour of daylight impacts late-afternoon outdoor activities, so important for all members of a family, especially during this pandemic. However, on the bright side, there is some humor in this topic.
Ben Franklin, cited as the first person to suggest an adjustment of the time, believed that we should not sleep in when the sun rises. He proposed that an early-morning volley of cannon fire would get people up to enjoy the day.
How about the confusion when a friend showed up to take a parent to an appointment and was greeted with, “You are two hours late!” That friend now refers to it as “Daylight Losing Time.”
When a baby is born between 1 and 2 a.m. at the precise time change, what is recorded as the “real” time of birth?
Confusion is not just an older person’s concern. I am reminded of the time we all sat in church waiting for the pastor to arrive at the usual 10 a.m. start of service. When called at home to inquire if he was OK, he suddenly remembered that this was the time-change Sunday he had been warned about.
Did you know that Arizona doesn’t observe DST and, of course, comes in for comment whenever confusion is suggested. A friend reported arriving at an Arizona hotel long before his reservation time. Another friend with a family member in Arizona can never decide what time to call.
There are pros and cons to the disruption in our schedules. Most of our clocks and cell phones these days change on their own, but resetting alarm clocks, watches and even digital clocks in cars and on stoves is a pain (twice a year).
Those who have advocated for DST have said it saves energy, reduces traffic accidents and allows families more recreation time.
Those against it say there is no definitive study to prove energy has been saved or public safety improved. Work and study routines are interrupted as are our natural cycles of sleep, which may lead to greater susceptibility to illness, fatigue and even heart problems.
Can you imagine the creative challenge of train and plane schedules on those two nights of the year when Daylight Savings Time begins and ends? How about airlines trying to schedule flights around the world, where each country has its own quirky clock system?
OK, so why not quit the grumble and use the time change to change your smoke detector batteries, flip your mattresses, wash your pillows and clean out your refrigerator. The time change should be good for something.
I guess I can adjust to the upset twice a year, but I prefer to be wakened by my neighbor’s rooster, rather than the blast of a cannon. Age-Wise hopes the only falling back for readers is the clock — stay safe and adjust your attitude to embrace all seasons of life ...
“All seasons of life, even the ones you like the least, represent new life. Hope can carry you through every phase, every season of your soul … that’s what hope does.”
— Jennifer Williamson