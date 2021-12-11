“Like a morning dream, life becomes more and more bright the longer we live, and the reason of everything appears more clear. What has puzzled us before seems less mysterious, and the crooked paths look straighter.”
— Jean Paul Richter
Pardon me while I assume a contemplative reflection on the state of the advent season 2021. Usually a time of peace, hope, joy and love as taught by my faith, I am detecting a certain pessimism and gloom dampening the usual seasonal spirit of good will. Maybe I can add some cheer as an age-well gift.
In light of the alarming recent surge in COVID positives, some have changed our motto to “Live Free and Die” for those who hang on to the belief that the vax is dangerous. Staffing problems and burnout of all health-care folks has impacted everyone’s mental and spiritual health. We all are in need of an injection of positivity and perspective.
As I set about to prepare an upbeat message, my muse was allowed to dream about those things that do make crooked paths look straighter. The Bible has more than 100 verses about making crooked places straight (the gospel according to Google), so I will meditate, marvel and reflect on positives because there are many blessings which can help us recover equilibrium.
As I remember, the Muses were nine sister goddesses in Greek mythology who presided over the arts, so isn’t it wonderful that our Monadnock Region is so rich in community opportunities to learn, grow and enjoy a life of beauty and cultural connections? I now find myself fortunate to be in the company of an artist lady friend who adds to my well-being through the arts.
A recent message from the Jaffrey Civic Center reminded me via Pablo Picasso that “Art washes away from the soul the dust of everyday life.” It is true that the arts nourish us in spirit and mind, providing an amazing quality of life which strengthens and enlightens us. I want the power of that positive thinking to carry us all through the holidays and into the New Year.
We are blessed with wonderful local theaters. A thought coming from my engineer son, who never struck me as a connoisseur of the arts, makes the point:
“I am glad I am living in this century, learning from a wide variety of films — movies are such a joy to me and my family.”
Maybe it’s no coincidence that he has a daughter studying dance and theatre in Manhattan.
Speaking of Broadway, did you know that Rita Moreno is 90 years of age and has a part in Spielberg’s “West Side Story”? I plan to attend the gala premiere at The Park Theatre in Jaffrey on New Year’s Eve.
As a role model for aging well, her zest for life is keeping her mentally and physically fit. Her view of life during the pandemic and 60 years after the original movie includes an appreciation of the beauty of her house, the views, watching birds, listening to music, walking (often backwards in a circle), crossword puzzles, gardening and reading. Her golden years are upbeat, wise and healthy.
Why do we light candles and decorate for the holidays and enjoy fireworks so much? I think it is because light brings hope and awakens our responses to what is good and beautiful in this life. Love, joy and peace follow — if one has the eyes to see and the ears to hear. There is a wellness lesson here from the folks who help us with recovery.
When Phil Wyzik, CEO of the Monadnock Family Services, came to a Grand Monadnock Rotary Club walk for substance-abuse recovery, he hit on a theme which seems so relevant to this current mood which begs for recovery. The health of all members of our families, and indeed of our state and nation, needs recovery.
The “Wyz man” outlined four pillars of recovery in health, home, purpose and community, all resting on a foundation of hope with the conviction “that challenges can be overcome, that conditions can change, and that the future can be better than the past.”
My holiday wish is for all my readers to pass on the message of hope — and thank a nurse! You will be giving a goodwill gift to each other!