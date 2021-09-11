“How did it get so late so soon? It’s night before it’s afternoon. December is here before it’s June. My goodness how the time has flown. How did it get so late so soon?”
— Dr. Seuss
It sure seems like the older I get, the faster time goes. Where did this summer go? I can’t believe we are beyond Labor Day and schools have started already. Even with coming out of COVID and the resurgence, I have no sense of boredom or time dragging.
I guess I am not alone in mourning the loss of a summer gone too quickly. The Pastor even preached about it on Labor Day Sunday and sang the John Prine song “Summer’s End” with the lines: “Summer’s end is around the bend … and came faster than we wanted!”
The search for some understanding of the age question begins with the thought that my activity level leaves little time for things to slow down. I have heard kids say, “What a long exciting summer,” but I say, “Why was the summer so short and gone so fast?” Is there an aging difference?
I admit to being very busy, with relationships, traveling, golf, care of church property, volunteering for rides, Rotary and the food pantry, so my time is spent wisely, but — the weeks fly by with weekly routines surprisingly arriving every several days. What’s with this?
Science does say that our perception of time contrasts with the clock, subjectively speeding up with advancing age. There are numerous theories for the phenomenon, some linking to differences between brain and memory of life experiences between children and older adults.
Actual time and mental time are very different, according to a posting in Psychology Today (www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/think-well/202011/why-time-goes-faster-we-age). Clock time is measurable, but mental time is very subjective. It’s a question of relativity.
Apparently Einstein proved that time is relative and actually slows down due to gravity and acceleration. Therefore I guess my sense of time is relative, so my perception of time is different than how a clock measures it. It seems like it speeds up with age, but I could find no consensus on the cause.
Professor Adrian Bejan hypothesizes that, over time, the rate at which we process visual information slows down, and this is what makes time “speed up” as we grow older, why the days seem shorter as we get older.
Joseph Mazur, in his book, “The Clock Image: Our Myth of Measured Time,” presents an understanding that time lives within us. Temporal awareness in our cells combines with environmental cues such as social interactions — time perception is influenced by the mix. Maybe it really is in our head!
The brain is still a mysterious network which changes as we mature and continue to age. However, perhaps there is some truth in one theory which states that time passes faster with a set routine. I admit that I have the same breakfasts each day and expect regular meetings at set times.
The suggestion is that my current life pattern, which I take to be wise and healthy, is creating an illusion of fast time. Should I now find new learning experiences to challenge my brain and help slow down time? Don’t think so. I am rather satisfied with my past adventures and now seek a slower pace.
How elusive and intriguing is time: We save it, we kill it, we lose it, we have all the time in the world — but we can’t control it. It still is precious and goes too fast! However, we can truly make the most of whatever time we have on this Earth. Good management is age-wise and yields healthy results.
“Time, poetically depicted as a relentless thief, scientifically explained as the fourth dimension, and practically seen as a valuable and limited resource, is one of the biggest riddles of the universe. The truth is, our decisions and actions define whether it is our enemy or ally. Taking control of our time means living our own life — not someone else’s — and getting the most out of it.”