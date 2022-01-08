“Each of us leaves a thumbprint on the world, a record that we were here and who we were and what we did. Your only choice is what kind of thumbprint to leave.”
— Sydney B. Simon
In this new year of 2022, my message is directed to parents and families with the intent to encourage giving to others. This annual theme comes naturally to me since I grew up in a giving family, with oodles of volunteer service and concern for others and community.
I understand the importance of values and beliefs being ingrained in youngsters. I guess I got a double dose via my dad — a Rotarian with 37 years of perfect attendance weekly living out the “Service Above Self” mantra as a beloved storekeeper in Woodstock, Vt.
My mom was the inveterate volunteer, through church, nursing homes and later as Volunteer of the Year at Mt. Ascutney Hospital. Of special note was the care and love from a village that believed in helping parents in the upbringing of their children.
This sounds a little like a Norman Rockwell cameo, with the music, “Those were the days, my friends, I wish they’d never end.” Obviously, this past year, and the foreseeable future in the year to come, is different from any I have experienced in 84-plus years.
There is one thing, however, which has not changed. New Year’s columns have followed a theme of giving to others. I continue to believe that I have a responsibility as a community member and as a grandfather is to assist in molding youngsters’ character.
Believing that most of us achieve joy and fulfillment through gifting, I try to model a healthy dose of love and power to cheer each toward adulthood with confidence, happiness and a concern for others doing that which we ourselves would find helpful.
With that in mind I sent a Christmas message this year to my grandkids with a note:
“The holiday season involves giving to others. My responsibility as a grandfather is to assist in molding your character. Please accept this vaccination of a different kind: a healthy dose of love and power from me to you to cheer you toward adulthood with confidence, happiness, and a concern for others. So with the enclosed check I hope that maybe you can also do some little thing for another and feel the spirit of Christmas.
Love, Poppy”
My hunch that as a grandfather I should contribute to the molding of my grandkids’ character has also extended to community kids. This self-imposed moral imperative complements an oft-stated concern for intergenerational activities which aid in imparting values to youngsters.
It seems like too many of these kids today seem to have missed Mr. Rogers’ lessons about neighborhood, community and helping others. I believe wise elders have a role to play with younger generations as we journey together into an uncertain aging future.
Grandparents are living longer, are very active and, though they may live at a distance from their grandkids, they can give meaning to a younger generation. I encourage my age group to find school and library programs which welcome them.
When I look back on my development at their age, I find ways in which the family, church and community influenced my values and outlook on life. Caring and sharing about others has come naturally because of the “Golden Rule” indoctrination in these critical formative years.
Driving through the village now, I sometimes hear a kid holler “Hi, Nemo!” (my fun name for kids, “Owen” backwards and upside down and now my new email address) I think of what friend Robert Putnam (“Bowling Alone” and “Our Kids: The American Dream in Crisis”) calls the disturbing opportunity gap.
Life circumstances may be keeping some of our kids from reaching their potential. I reflect on the motto of the State University of New York — “Let Each Become All They Are Capable of Being!” — and then ask what, therefore, is the challenge for those of us who want to be age-wise?
A simple answer is to apply adult kindness, foster a sense of belonging with a positive attitude toward their future, and model the holiday spirit of giving.
May this be a Happy New Year!