“We, as humans, have an opportunity to rebirth our souls and hearts this year. The things which were not so important became important because they were prevented. For example, large concerts with friends, rushing to the bedside of our family members, facing the end of life, hugging someone in as a means to provide comfort, and most importantly — face to face CONNECTION.”
— Kimberly Paul, Death by Design
Coming out of COVID is a slow and reflective process. As I look back on the last year and a half, I become more aware of the stress and tensions we all have endured, too often alone but sometimes together. Finding “collective effervescence” is now necessary.
What is this strange concept? According to sociologist Emile Durkheim, collective effervescence is the sense of energy and harmony people feel when they come together in a group for a shared purpose. It may be a meeting, concert or team sport, for example.
I read an article recently which suggested that with an upsurge in the new “delta” virus variant we may soon be returning to all the precautions of the past 18 months. What a disappointing thought to think about masks, quarantines and kids having to go back to school with so many restrictions.
And when we withdrew from normal interaction with others, depression and anxiety seemed to increase. Loss of jobs and income, as well as fear of sickness and death, loomed as a dark cloud over many of us and often spread from person to person.
The potential for a setback is made even more sour in the afterglow of a wonderful recent social event — eight friends, a party boat on a lovely local lake, wine, cheese, clean air and cool breezes topped off with free fireworks — a happy, joyful event with others!
This blissful state of mind deserves to be called collective effervescence, a social phenomenon explained by psychologist Adam Grant in a July 10 New York Times editorial titled, “There’s a Specific Kind of Joy We’ve Been Missing.”
What “bubbled up” for me (the term reminds me of Laurence Welk and his champagne bubbles) was a happiness shared with others in a fun community connection. Certainly our COVID experiences denied such harmonious effervescent group opportunities.
I have felt less deprived of meaningful activities since my joie de vivre (joy of life) has been found in volunteering, service to others through church, Rotary and other groups. These efforts have proved in the past to bring value to my sense of self in community.
However, with social distancing and other COVID protections, a lot of quality of life was missing. Laughing and smiling and hugging and singing came to an abrupt halt. Since those behaviors are so important to one’s health and wellness, I pray that we will not go back.
Fun in working and playing together is beginning to return, and we need to follow the science and help convince those reluctant to get vaccinations that herd immunity is real and possible. The pursuit of happiness and freedom in our current life demands it.
Safe group activity should return — we need fewer Zoom meetings, more choral gatherings, return to theaters, full worship services and permission to enter any business without concern for spreading a virus.
Let us not take our past 18 months of quarantine for granted. We would overlook an essential lesson in the meaning of life — our connection to fellow human beings. Now it’s time to be free to celebrate all the blessings of life which contribute to our well-being.
“The Declaration of Independence promised Americans unalienable rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. If we want that pursuit to bring us bliss, it may be time to create a Declaration of Interdependence. You can feel depressed and anxious alone, but it’s rare to laugh alone or love alone. Joy shared is joy sustained.”
— Adam Grant