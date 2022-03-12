“In the sweetness of friendship, let there be laughter, and sharing of pleasures. For in the dew of little things the heart finds its morning and is refreshed.”
— Khalil Gibran
Not everyone is coming out of hibernation as we enter mud season with COVID seemingly receding around the world. The month of March always excites me because it brings back daylight saving time, celebrates St. Patrick’s Day and the first day of spring, all of which invites social interaction.
I anticipate such annual gatherings as “meet the candidates” and in-person town meetings made possible by a growing trust in the relative safety of return to more normal civic engagement to include congregate meals. Many events postponed throughout the winter, especially memorial services, are being planned.
The joy of spring, welcome nourishment for the soul, is reflected in the quote from Khalil Gibran. Coupled with anticipation of being more in the company of others, spring will bring healthy mental and spiritual renewal. However, I suspect that my perspective on “coming out” will not resonate with everyone.
Some older adults, based on misinformation, remain fearful of groups, oppose masks and disbelieve the proven advantages of vaccines. As they separate themselves from others, aloneness and loneliness occur, contributing a great disservice to their aging longevity.
I was reminded recently that the United Nations had declared the years 2021 to 2030 as the decade of healthy aging. How many healthy years we have, rather than how long we will live, has suddenly come into focus with COVID’s challenges to our health care for older citizens.
Seclusion due to COVID has taken its toll with unimagined personal and social consequences. While solitude can be restorative with a healthy time being alone for a few hours or days to clear or focus the mind pre-pandemic, the fallout from more than two years is now deemed harmful.
Social isolation has brought anxiety and depression to some older folks who, failing to realize the impact it has taken on their health, remain unprotected. Physical, emotional and spiritual wellness have been affected by the absence of social engagement in the community for too long.
Keeping meals friendly and joyful is essential to human flourishing, to use a term promoted by the Chris and Shayna podcast, “What in God’s Name?” They examine “our shared common life, using the tools of theology, philosophy and psychology.” Their recent explanation of why some refuse to get vaccinated concluded with a clue that education was not the answer.
Strong opinions about freedom and individual liberties are hard to change, they state, concluding with insight that “tribe values,” a common connection which fosters trust and caring, may help develop community responsibility. Can this be a glimpse into achieving new social networks?
During a recent Zoom webinar with my colleagues of the Tri-State Learning Collaborative (TSLCA) I asked for some ideas about how we could resume our noon Friendly Meals and community supper programs at the United Church in Jaffrey with a mixed vax group.
All seemed to indicate that it was a dilemma which demanded an answer. We agreed that the benefits from community meals are significant to combat loneliness and isolation. However, we need to consider the downside if the haves and have nots are separated at mealtime.
For some services, a comfort level is achieved via meals to go, referred to as “Grab and Go.” Other suggestions have included outdoor or gazebo spaces with continued mask and six-feet separation. Creativity is required as we find ways to preserve the social piece of congregate meals.
Fearfulness robs life of the joy necessary to balance individual and communal responsibility. Social engagement is an essential ingredient to achieve that balance. This month’s Age-Wise lesson comes from Dorothy Day, journalist and social activist:
“We have all known the long loneliness, and we have learned that the only solution is love — and that love comes with community.”