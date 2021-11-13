“Life’s most urgent question is: What are you doing for others?”
— Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
I have long believed that confidence in one’s caregiver is critical to ageing wellness, but recent events with the pandemic have made this even more clear. My street research this month in the community highlights numerous “Dear Abby” issues we need to correct.
My guess is that “Age-Wise” is a bit of a magnet, providing a safe pathway for folks to express common complaints about our health care system, including uncaring personnel, casualness of response from offices and missed diagnosis.
And yes, ageism.
It has been my experience that folks have difficulty expressing what is essential to excellent care, but are real good at identifying poor quality in their care. The best practices for caregiving appear to be elusive or unrealistic in the climate we now experience.
Whether one is a caregiver for others or the recipient of care from a health care provider, confidence in competency and the development of a personal connection to the caregiver is essential to good outcomes (wellness).
I recently “attended” a live panel Zoom conference titled, “Aging is not about old people — it’s about everyone.” The forum featured Jeff Rubin, author of the book, “The Wisdom of Age,” who presented his “Declaration of Principles.”
This guide serves as a template for good caregiving, with “honor the right of every individual to be treated with dignity and respect regardless of their age, ability, station or income.” The heart of the discussion on ageism related to caregiving identified a bias against older folks, both explicit and implicit.
The interactive discussion established ample anecdotal references to age discrimination and confirmed the comments I have received from older adults. Expressions of concerns brought to me included many examples of confusion about the Medicare/Medicaid system, insurance for prescriptions and physician/hospital care.
I heard stories of lack of respect and dignity, failure to get call-backs from medical offices, the need for more women physicians, misdiagnosis and little explanation of treatment, but the biggest erosion in confidence of care was: “My doctor takes no time to get to know me.”
In the face of all the pressures on the system from COVID-19, with staff shortages, financial issues and more sick patients, any efforts toward caring wellness practices may seem unrealistic. However, there is real science to prove otherwise.
We can recover compassion and competency in caring — my optimism stems from a book loaned to me by a social services friend which revealed the answer: Compassionism: The Revolutionary Scientific Evidence That Caring Makes A Difference” (Trzeciak and Mazzarelli, Studer Group 2019).
These physicians prove that when applied to doctor and patient, the strength of compassion, love and kindness gives power to human caregiving interaction. The research provides documentation with extensive study and references (a bibliography of 434 entries!)
“At the heart of this book is the truth that it’s precisely how little effort compassion really takes that makes it so impactful. In every moment, in every industry, we all have the power — and the time — to be kind.” Surely Rev. King would agree that compassionate caregiving is an urgent need.
As November is National Caregiver Month, it is heartening to learn that two MDs, concerned with medical staff and health-system burnout, have some good news: Compassion makes a crucial difference in the quality of health care, and lives can be improved by the minimal effort of kindness.
There is a devastating human cost from the absence of compassion and certainly a substantial impact on health care costs. We now have the measurable scientific evidence that caring makes a big difference. Who knew that personal connection was the change our system needs?
Give thanks — and Happy Caregivers Month!