“The way I see it, if you want the rainbow, you gotta put up with the rain.”
— Dolly Parton
I just got my hair cut. Big deal, you say?
It sure was, since it was the first one of the new year and, to be specific, the first one since last September. Back in the fall I somewhat foolishly said that I would not have it cut until I received the two vaccinations for COVID-19.
Since my golf hat will now fit, my thoughts are with the bears and all other creatures slowly coming out of hibernation. It’s been a long time being cooped up — with masks, staying away from friends, restaurants, travel, regular exercise and healthy activities.
I had written previously for the March column about the cruel tease of this month and often referenced cabin fever. But this is very different, beyond the depression of mud season, colds, coughs and general malaise for a few. This pandemic affects everyone and is not related to the weather.
According to Wikipedia, cabin fever is “a condition that produces restlessness and irritability caused from being in a confined space. The actual term is slang for a claustrophobic reaction that takes place when a party is isolated and/or shut in, alone or together, for an extended period.”
The origin of the term may come from early American settlers snowed into their log cabins and waiting for the spring thaw. Other thoughts suggest the malady is comparable to “stir crazy” prison inmates. Others attribute the word’s origin to long ocean voyages when people were confined to cabins, or perhaps people being confined to their homes during a quarantine.
As we all know after a year of COVID, ours is a different disease which hopefully can be arrested by the mira-culous efforts to “vaccinate the herd.” What we need going forward is to prescribe ourselves some remedies for overall health: mental, physical and spiritual. (And less Zoom!)
Exercise is at the top of my list, even if it’s pacing around the house waiting for the first sighting of a robin or blade of green grass. I mourn the absence of the Monadnock Hospital Wellness Center but know I can work out in many ways on my own.
Even my activity “in the cabin” — as simple as doing household chores, stationary bike or climbing up and down stairs — is wellness directed. But the missing ingredient to joy and real satisfaction is exercising with others. Maybe soon — with patience!
I will be most happy when I don’t have to communicate through a mask and can rejoin gatherings such as theater, after-hours socials, Rotary meetings in person, church in the sanctuary and not out in the parking lot, unrestricted library visits and, of course, camaraderie at the golf course.
Dreaming about a return to some normalcy is the engine of hope that will get me through the cruelest month. I yearn to leave behind the sad memories of too many friends gone too soon but realize there are numerous celebrations of life passed during the pandemic yet to come.
As Daylight Saving Time begins this weekend, I am reminded about how therapeutic extended exposure to light is for us all. Folks with SAD (seasonal affective disorder) will recognize that “cabin fever,” more common in northern climates, goes away with increased sunlight.
The antidote for me during this “mud season” is to enjoy a variety of activities that are unique to this special season. My internal clock goes off as I recall the joy of the sap run, learned from my grandfather in West Woodstock, Vt., as a child. No longer a backyard sugarer, I enjoy visiting local structures with steaming roofs.
I also enjoy picking up the pace on relationships with the townsfolk — the “coming out of hibernation” for social interaction and volunteer activities around town meeting, clubs and committees as new engagements flood the spring calendar. I can now even get excited about planning some camping trips and thinking about all the joys of summer life in the Monadnock Region.
Patience is a virtue, and spring will be the cure. See you out and about! Cheers!