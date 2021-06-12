“Every year should teach you something valuable; whether you get the lesson is up to you. Every year brings you closer to expressing your whole and healed self.”
Here I go again, following an outpouring (well, five readers) of sentiments to keep on blogging my aging experiences past column number 300. Never at a loss to find a current event or issue to take off on, this week I have chosen to rally support for anti-ageism language.
We all know the stereotypes of how one is too old to … (you fill in the blanks from your experience with comments by others on family, friends, politicians or sports stars). Our opinions seem conditioned by the same kind of myopic perspective that invades racism — a systemic disregard for the potential of the “other.”
As one personally gifted by longevity genes from my mother (so far), I have startled some folks who find it hard to believe that at 84 I am playing 18 holes during these recent hot days (and “breaking 100”) at the most difficult golf adventure in the Monadnock Region: The Shattuck!
Golf fans know that an historic event occurred recently in a PGA major tournament on a windy isle in South Carolina when 50-year-old Phil Mickelson became the oldest person in the history of the game to win a major.
The lesson in ageism for me came when a group of us gathered to pick players we thought would win — we each got to choose six pros and when one team picked Phil, a cry went out of disapproval — he became a “laugher” in the company of numerous young players.
I admire the risk taken to select a “cagey veteran” and it paid off with a demonstration of strength, distance, control and emotional stability. Makes me wonder how much we communicate every day that has underlying ageism — with language that suggests “less than” vigorous and competent.
Attending several Zoom conferences on this subject, I learned that the words “senior” and “elderly” have negative connotations. The preferred reference is “older adult.”
It was stated that most older people don’t like any of the options, but they can live with older adult.
A local support group for older adult needs, organized by the United Way initially for COVID issues, has become a coalition of many folks who endorse these anti-ageist recommendations on older people from the FrameWorks Institute’s research on reframing aging:
In our spoken and written communications, be aware of these guidelines:
Use older people/person or older adult instead of senior, senior citizen, elder or elderly.
Aim for specificity when possible, i.e. people over 60, or a woman in her 60s, providing context when discussing age when possible.
If an official or organization uses words like “seniors” or “the elderly” ask for specifics to understand the age range being described.
Do not use “the elderly” as reference to a group.
As with all people, describe the person as the person wants to be described.
Some people of color and indigenous people use the term elder to describe themselves or older people in their community. This is an equity issue that must be considered.
The stereotyping of older adults, such as with President Biden, and even the 50-year-old Phil, points out the need to find words to combat ageism. Remembering our new longevity and avoiding unproductive negative thoughts about aging helps. I need a word checkup for sure!
More awareness of stereotypes, bias and generalizations will go a long way in promoting a balanced view of older people. In my perspective, Mickelson and Biden both offer excellent examples to check our assumptions and think about the language we hope others will use relative to our own aging.
Note to self: Can I be inclusive (we are all aging!) and avoid “us versus them”? I know that literally everyone is aging. Why is it when folks ask me, “How are you?” I often respond with the casual, “Not bad for an old guy”? But I should say, “I am enjoying my aging adventure with a new companion!”