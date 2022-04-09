As I turn 85 this month and share a birthdate with Queen Elizabeth, 10 years my senior, it is no surprise that I turn to thoughts of earlier predictions about my own aging, and considerations of the usual theme of end-of-life planning.
April, after all, comes from the Latin word “aperio” which means “to open” as plants bud and open this season. And so it is that I open a review of how my aging adventure is proceeding and what causes my spirit to soar with warm air, green grass and, yes, golf.
I expect to also glean some wisdom from backed up celebrations of life post-COVID. These funerals and graveside services will undoubtedly remind me of the goodness in departed friends and inject a renewed sense of purpose to live each day more fully.
Participation in the grief process at celebrations of the life of a departed loved one provides personal life lessons. It’s not only a reminder of how I have done in my own aging journey, but also a checkup in getting my late-life affairs in order.
I also get a spiritual boost from reading obits. The diversity of life experiences summed up in a few paragraphs in the obituaries in the newspapers strengthens my resolve to age well! I often regret that I did not have the opportunity to know this person while alive.
Once I had the wild thought that one’s obit should be published or somehow disseminated prior to their passing. Connections and compliments to fellow humans too often go unexplored, and later regretted when an obit points out significant relationships and contributions to community.
When I taught an introductory psychology class for college freshmen, I required students to think about life goals by writing their own obituary. They reported finding the documentation of hopes and expectations to be “difficult, exciting, meaningful, purposeful and motivating.” Maybe a start on their own “aging wellness?”
I gave myself the same assignment and still hope I can find that document to add to my legacy for family. I do recall a statement of intent to “glow with enthusiasm for life, volunteer for others and grow spiritually.” True to today, perhaps it was a self-fulfilling prophecy.
About that same time (October 2000) I published a Wit and Wisdom column titled “Growing Old Gracefully: A Blueprint for Aging Well.” This document validates my long-term interest in aging wellness and sharing insights with others.
I recognized then, 22 years ago, that aging was a slow developmental process that in the late autumn of my life required grace to adapt to changing circumstances. Somehow in those younger days the reality of chronic illnesses did not come to mind.
A definition of growing old gracefully was offered: “The delicate balance between the rewards and pleasures of growing old, and the limitations and accommodations to physical decline.” I still believe in the aging-well axiom that growing old in body does not mean that the spirit must age also.
I also recognized early on that long-term planning for the aging process required significant thought and professional assistance. Thus, numerous articles have espoused the value of statements of desires, special provisions, and health care decisions to assist my family upon my departure.
My “gift to family” includes an estate plan, a last will and testament, power of attorney for finances, health care, and advance medical directives. I have also done some funeral planning and maybe will still find (or rewrite) an obituary and draft a memorial service.
A recent profile written from the obituary a former pastor herself prepared highlights the refreshing lessons of life contained in the brief notice of one’s passing. Her own documentation of a life well-lived is more powerful than a standard funeral home template.
The more recent practice of family preparation and inclusion of pictures has added value to the obits, and even been helpful in documenting family history long forgotten. Readers may reference www.aarp.org/home-family/friends-family/info-2020/how-to-write-an-obituary.html.
Spring always seems to bring out feelings of human connection for me, encouraging renewals of friendship. The illogical Yogi Berra-ism — “You should always go to other peoples’ funerals; otherwise, they won’t come to yours” — has a hidden truth. There is some benefit to celebrating other people’s lives — it gives us a spiritual boost and strengthens our values and goals for aging well!