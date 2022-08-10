Study: Kids who vape tobacco are more likely to go on to use cannabis
Vaping is growing more prevalent among young people — in 2021, 1 in 9 high school students said they had vaped in the past month, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Increasingly, those kids are vaping cannabis. But is vaping a gateway to marijuana use?
A new study suggests that is the case, finding that adolescents who use e-cigarettes are over three times more likely to use cannabis than those who don’t — and that more than 1 in 10 youths who say they have never used cannabis go on to do so within a year.
The research, published in JAMA Network Open, relies on the Population Assessment of Tobacco and Health (PATH) study, which has been surveying a nationally representative group of people about their use of tobacco since 2013. Researchers from the University of Alabama at Birmingham and the University of Michigan at Ann Arbor looked at a cohort of 9,828 youths who reported that they had never used marijuana.
Between 2017 and 2019, they found, those who reported vaping were more likely to say they had begun using cannabis one year later than those who didn’t use e-cigarettes. The researchers ruled out factors such as socioeconomic status and other substance use.
Of the adolescents who hadn’t used cannabis at the beginning of the study, nearly 11 percent used cannabis in the following year, even those who had never used tobacco. But those who said they had smoked e-cigarettes were far more likely to move on to cannabis. E-cigarette users were 3.2 times more likely to use cannabis and 2.9 percent more likely to say they had used it within the past month.
Youths who vape could be more likely to be friends with kids who engage in risky behaviors, the researchers write, adding that the fact that vaping devices can be used to smoke both tobacco and cannabis could account for the association.
Despite the link, the researchers said that vaping cannabis doesn’t seem to make much of a difference in the overall population of adolescents who use marijuana. “Some adolescent e-cigarette users likely simply experiment with cannabis use without becoming established users,” they write.
Earlier this year, the same group of researchers used similar data to show that the majority of teens and young adults have used e-cigarettes to smoke cannabis instead of tobacco.
— The Washington Post
Too little sleep may jeopardize young kids’ development, study finds
For children in elementary school, regularly getting less than nine hours of sleep per night may hinder their neurocognitive development, according to a study led by University of Maryland School of Medicine researchers and published in the journal Lancet Child & Adolescent Health.
The study involved 8,323 children, ages 9 and 10, who were enrolled in a large, long-term study of brain development and children’s health. Comparing children who got the recommended amount of sleep for their age — nine to 12 hours a night — with those who slept less, the new research found differences in brain regions responsible for memory, intelligence and well-being. Greater mental health problems — such as depression, anxiety and impulsive behavior — were linked to insufficient sleep, as were difficulties with memory, problem-solving and decision-making.
The effects on the children’s academic and social lives lasted for at least two years, “suggesting long-lasting consequences of insufficient sleep,” the researchers wrote. Not getting enough sleep has been shown to be fairly common among children and teens. For instance, a recently published study from the National Institutes of Health found that 9- to 13-year-olds average just 7 hours and 45 minutes of sleep a night, considerably less than recommended.
To help increase children’s sleep time, pediatricians urge parents to make sufficient sleep a family priority and to encourage such things as daytime physical activity, a regular nighttime routine and no screen time for an hour before bedtime.
— The Washington Post
