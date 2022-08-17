In a world first, Scotland offers tampons and pads for free
Scotland is offering tampons and other period products free to anyone who needs them — the first nation in the world to do so — as part of a push to end “period poverty.”
From this week, menstrual products will be available free in public spaces such as community centers, pharmacies and youth clubs, in line with legislation initially approved by lawmakers in 2020.
The Scottish initiative comes amid a broader global movement to combat period poverty, in which people are unable to access feminine hygiene products because of their high costs.
“Proud of what we have achieved in Scotland,” Monica Lennon, the member of parliament who kick-started the Scottish legislation, tweeted Monday. “We are the first but won’t be the last.”
New Zealand announced last year that it would offer free period products in schools, addressing concerns that a lack of access was one of the reasons young people were skipping school. Officials in the South Korean capital, Seoul, began dispensing free menstrual products in some public facilities in 2018 after a public outcry over reports that girls were turning to do-it-yourself solutions such as wrapping tissues around shoe insoles.
In the United States, Colorado this month ended the state sales tax on feminine hygiene products and diapers, following several other states that have reduced or eliminated taxes on menstrual products. Britain abolished a “tampon tax” last year, removing the sales tax on sanitary products.
A study published last year by George Mason University found that more than 14 percent of college women experienced period poverty in the past year, and 10 percent experienced period poverty every month. Black and Latina women reported the highest levels of period poverty, according to the study.
An article published last month in the journal Lancet Planetary Health said that climate change is probably exacerbating period poverty in parts of Africa, where rising temperatures, heat waves and flash floods have led to crop failure, putting a substantial strain on the finances of women in the region.
Health experts say period poverty can have far-reaching consequences. Some homemade alternatives, including rags and tissues, can cause serious or even fatal health hazards, the Lancet article said. In some cases, young girls have traded sex for menstrual health products, increasing their risk of contracting sexually transmitted infections.
The coronavirus pandemic and rising cost-of-living pressures have compounded the problem of period poverty in many places.
“Providing access to free period products is fundamental to equality and dignity, and removes the financial barriers to accessing them,” Scottish Social Justice Secretary Shona Robison said in a statement. “This is more important than ever at a time when people are making difficult choices due to the cost of living crisis and we never want anyone to be in a position where they cannot access period products.”
— The Washington Post
UK first country to approve ‘sharpened’ booster
Britain has become the first country to approve a coronavirus vaccine booster for adults that targets both the omicron variant and original virus that circulated in 2020, its health regulator said Monday.
The new shots, which were developed by Moderna, will give British health officials a “sharpened tool” in the fight against the coronavirus as it continues to evolve, said June Raine, head of the U.K.’s Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency. The agency approved the shots with backing from the Commission on Human Medicines, the government’s independent scientific advisory body.
Half of each dose targets the original virus, while the other half targets the omicron variant. The vaccine was effective against both, as well as the omicron sub-variants BA.4 and BA.5, in clinical trials, the agency said.
Though new coronavirus infections have subsided from the peaks of last winter, the World Health Organization has been reporting millions of fresh cases every week this summer, partly from the spread of omicron’s subvariants and also from waning immunity from previous infections or vaccine shots. Health officials are also preparing for a potential surge in cases this fall and winter.
In the United States, the Biden administration has been crafting a coronavirus booster campaign for launch in September with an updated vaccine designed to provide stronger protection against the omicron subvariants. The Food and Drug Administration has received assurances from Moderna and fellow vaccine-makers Pfizer and BioNTech that reformulated doses will be ready in September.
About two-thirds of the United States’ approximately 330 million residents have been fully vaccinated, according to figures compiled by The Washington Post. In the past seven days, 226 new infections have occurred for every 100,000 people, a decline of 3 percent from the previous week, though lower testing rates and reliance on at-home tests have made it more difficult to track cases.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention relaxed guidelines aimed at limiting the spread of the coronavirus last week, indicating that the Biden administration had decided that the lower COVID-19 fatality rate in a heavily vaccinated population allowed it to adopt less rigid preventive measures.
The CDC, though, still recommends a first booster dose to everyone ages 5 and older. A second booster is recommended for those 50 or older and immunocompromised people 12 or older.
In Britain, about three-quarters of the country’s 67 million people have been fully vaccinated. In the past week, its infection rate declined by about 20 percent, with about 80 infections for every 100,000 residents.
Booster policies for the United Kingdom differ regionally, but England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland generally offer booster doses to all adults and some teenagers and children.
— The Washington Post
