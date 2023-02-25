Senior wedding

Ed Sneckenberger and Priscilla Matheny on their wedding day, Dec. 7, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Hagerstown, Md. Pastor Ron Schlak married them. Sneckenberger called off their initial engagement in 1963, and 60 years later, they rekindled their romance.

 Photo by Brian Green

About a year ago, Priscilla Matheny got a Facebook friend request from Ed Sneckenberger — her first love, and former fiance. Without hesitation, Matheny, 83, hit “delete.”

“Who does he think he is?” Matheny recalled thinking to herself. “I don’t want anything to do with him.”

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.