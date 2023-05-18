John Kelsch, then the executive director of the Judy Garland Museum, had just gotten out of the shower on the morning of Aug. 28, 2005, when he got the phone call. Answering, Kelsch heard the museum’s receptionist utter two words that have haunted him ever since.

“They’re gone.”

Jonathan Edwards is a reporter on The Washington Post’s Morning Mix team. Before joining The Post, he covered public safety for The Virginian-Pilot and Lincoln Journal Star.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.