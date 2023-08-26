The latest craze in senior scams is surveys. Thieves want to know our opinions about products and services, and we’re happy to oblige — especially when there’s a lovely prize for us if we participate.
Who wouldn’t want an expensive TV or a vacation just for answering a few survey questions?
WE wouldn’t, that’s who. Because it’s likely part of a scam.
Survey scams can show up in any number for formats, either a direct call to you or in an email or on social media.
Sometimes the information they’re requesting is so innocent you can be lulled into believing it’s not really a scam. For example: If you’re asked for the name of your first pet, you’ll be tempted to answer, because it’s not your bank information.
However, that same mild question is very common and might have been asked when you signed up for a legitimate online account, such as your bank, as a means of verifying your identity. Knowing that “Fluffy” was your first cat, pieced together with the answers to other innocent questions, scammers can access your accounts when a profile about you is created.
Sometimes you’ll be asked to qualify for a survey and the questions are more intrusive. Taken together, all your innocent answers can be sold as a package to other scammers.
Here are a few facts:
Once you talk to one of these scammers on the phone, the number of scam calls you receive will rise dramatically.
Once you participate in an online survey, you’ve opened yourself up to much more serious scams.
If you have to pay a fee, it’s a scam.
The minute you click a suspect link in an email, it’s possible that malware is installed on your computer.
If someone offers you anything of value for participating in a survey, it’s likely a scam. Really, why would anyone send you a TV for answering a few questions?
If you’ve been scammed, call the Federal Trade Commission at 877-382-4357.
