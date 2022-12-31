20221231-FEA-diabetes at 92

Libby Lashansky, at home this month on Long Island, says she is believed to be one of the oldest people living with Type 1 diabetes. She was diagnosed at age 11.

 Photo by Saul Brenner

Libby Lashansky was 11 years old in 1941 when she was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes and sent home from a hospital in South Africa with a blood-sugar monitoring kit that required her to boil her urine.

There is no cure for Type 1 diabetes, and doctors in her hometown of Johannesburg told Lashansky she probably wouldn’t live past age 15.

