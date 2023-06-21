Nearly 16 million blood components are transfused each year in the U.S., according to the American Red Cross. Daily needs include 29,000 units of red blood cells, 5,000 units of platelets and 6,500 units of plasma.

People need a blood transfusion for many reasons. Some may need blood during surgery. Others depend on it after an accident or because they have a disease that requires blood components.

