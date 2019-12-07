Books, for generations, have been popular gifts for Christmas and Toadstool Bookshops in Keene and Peterborough take it a step further — readers can meet the authors of many of them.
The holidays can be a low period, but the shops in both Keene and Peterborough have a handful of authors that will be signing and discussing their books in the next week:
Peterborough: Boman Desai (a novel about Brahms and the Schumanns). Saturday, 11 a.m.
The trio comprises three musical geniuses: Robert and Clara Schumann and Johannes Brahms. Though grounded in fact, the book unfolds like a novel, a narrative of love, insanity, suicide, revolution, politics, war, and of course music.
Desai writes that Trio “is neither wholly a novel nor wholly a biography. It has the dramatic impact of a novel, but lacks a novel’s concision — and, while it may be as inclusive as any biography, I have invented dialogues, streams of consciousness, and adopted other such novelistic techniques. Much of the dialogue was lifted directly from the correspondence on the assumption that conversation is more dramatic than correspondence. Other letters I transcribed into the very scenes they described on the same assumption. I wrote what I knew, I researched what I didn’t know, and I imagined what could not be researched.”
Desai was born and raised in Bombay (now Mumbai), but has lived his adult life in Chicago.
Keene: An encore appearance by former Keene Sentinel President Jim Rousmaniere, author of “Water Connections.” Friday, Dec. 13, 6 p.m.
“Water is life. It is central to our survival and is also a part of everything else we do in our everyday lives — building and creating, recreation, cleaning, cooking, generating power, transportation, and more. But if there is one thing our species is especially good at, it’s taking anything that we use every day or have in abundance, for granted.”
Rousmaniere will be talking about the citizen action in the cause of inland waters. The reference points will include Keene, Swanzey, Sunapee, Dover the Nashua River, and the White Mountains. A graduate of Harvard whose journalism credits include covering national economics for The Baltimore Sun and editing The Keene Sentinel, he lives in New Hampshire with his wife, Sharon. He’s the father of three daughters, and is active in community affairs.
Peterborough: Jill Weber introducing and signing “Goodnight Bubbala.” Saturday, Dec. 14, 11 a.m.
Fully illustrated by the author, this festive parody reimagines a classic bedtime book as a lively Jewish family gathering complete with bubbies and zeydes, a dreidel, and a shmear on a bagel. Includes an exclusive latke recipe by Ina Garten, TV’s Barefoot Contessa.
Weber has illustrated and designed many children’s books, including the Sydney Taylor Book Award Winner “The Story of Passover” by David Adler and the New York Times Bestseller “The Christmas Tree” by Julie Salamon. When she isn’t illustrating, she can be found in her garden in New Hampshire.