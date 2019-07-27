Bomber’s Moon,” out Sept. 24, will mark New York Times best-selling author Archer Mayor’s 30th novel in the Vermont-based Joe Gunther mystery series.
Detective Joe Gunther worked for the Brattleboro Police Department and is now a special agent for the fictional Vermont Bureau of Investigation (VBI). Books about his case-solving prowess have appeared once a year since 1988 and been published in five languages.
Described by the Chicago Tribune as “the best police procedurals being written in America,” Mayor loosely bases his novels on his actual experience in the field. Over the past 30 years, he has served as a firefighter/EMT and a police officer, and continues to work as a death investigator for Vermont’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
Mayor’s earlier employment in other fields also informs his books. A graduate of Yale, he has been a scholarly editor, historian, researcher, and photographer, as well as a political advance man and a medical illustrator.
According to American writer of crime fiction Reed Farrel Coleman, “While thousands of other writers have been touted as the next big thing, only to crash and burn, Archer Mayor has thrived. He has produced consistently fine and enviable prose.”
Packed with human interest and local color typical of Mayor’s writing, “Bomber’s Moon” features two strong young women, (one a hard-boiled introvert, the other a trusting extrovert) unlikely partners, who are both embroiled in the same crime from opposite angles.
Having reached 30 books in the Joe Gunther series, Mayor says, “It’s felt like writing 30 chapters of a single biography of an intriguing, fallible, dedicated team of people, against the backdrop of a state whose picture-perfect image often runs very much at odds with its hardscrabble, often darker realities. Just like Johnny Depp.”