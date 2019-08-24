Politics to nature, Toadstool Bookshops in Keene and Peterborough will be hopping with local authors making appearances the next couple of weekends.
This morning at 11 in Peterborough, Heather Durham will discuss and sign
copies of her new book, “Going Feral: Field Notes On Wonder and Wanderlust.”
Describing herself as a nomadic and often reclusive introvert, Durham compiled a series of essays about her cross-country travels from the Monadnock Region to Oregon. The book is a combination of scientifically-informed nature writing and soul-searching memoir.
The essays are described as a combination of nature writing and soul-searching, with Durham weaving the unique perspectives of a trained ecologist, inquisitive philosopher, and restless nomad. She is a graduate of Antioch New England University in Keene.
Also in Peterborough today, at 2 p.m., Fitchburg State University professor
Ben Railton will discuss and sign his new book “We The People: The 500 Year Battle Over Who Is American.”
Based on current events, Railton says, “Unfortunately it feels even more salient than I thought it would when I began work on it.”
The book breaks down how Americans describe the “We” in the title. Railton argues that throughout our history two competing yet interconnected concepts have battled to define our national identity and community: exclusionary and inclusive visions of who gets to be an American.
From the earliest moments of European contact with indigenous peoples, Railton writes about how conflicts over immigration have shaped our society and culture. Carefully exploring and critically examining those histories — and the key stories and figures they feature — is vital to understanding America, Railton says. It’s especially important in trying to make sense of the Donald Trump era, when the battle over who is an American can be found in every significant debate and moment, Railton says.
A professor of English and American studies, Railton writes the daily AmericanStudier blog; and contributes public scholarly writing and teaching in many settings.
In the Keene store today, Hilary Kingsbury will talk about her new book, a collection of poems titled “Cups of Tea.” Kingsbury, who lives in Chesham with her husband Robert, will be at the store at 4 p.m. Her first book is called “Seasons.”
Next Saturday Eric Stanway will
present his first novel, “In the Company of the Spirits,” at the Keene store at 2 p.m.
When 10-year-old Emily Puddlesworth is displaced by a home fire, her entire world falls apart. She immediately inherits the home of her uncle, and moves in with her family, only to find that the spirits of her ancestors are already in residence, ready to give her advice about life, death, and everything in between.
Guided by the ghost of her dog, Sebastian, she explores their worlds, learning lessons along the way. But when her grand-cousin, Elmer, shows up, he expresses a determination to possess the mansion at any cost.
Stanway is a writer, artist and musician whose previous books include “The Old Rindge House” and “Madame Sherri.” He lives in Fitzwilliam.