Mimi Bull grew up secure in the love of family, friends, and neighbors, never questioning the unusual circumstances that caused her to be adopted by two women in the late 1930s.
It was years before she learned the secret truth: that one of the women was her grandmother, the other her biological mother, and that the story of her adoption had been concocted not only to shield her mother’s reputation, but to hide the fact that her father was the gregarious young parish priest everyone adored.
Bull now lives in Peterborough and will be discussing her new memoir, “Celibacy, A Love Story,” at The Toadstool Bookshop in Peterborough today at 2 p.m.
Upon her mother’s death, she learned that the parish priest who had been named as her “guardian,” and who was involved with her life until his early death at the end of her freshman year at Smith College, was really her father.
It has only been recently that the Catholic Church has begun to acknowledge the existence of other children of priests, and Bull writes candidly of the emotional toll that this policy of secrecy and denial took on her.
“I should like to have lived a life with my loving parents, knowing who we all were, knowing my father’s family from the beginning, and without the forty years of depression that compromised me and those I loved,” she writes.
What the discovery led her to was the deep and abiding love both between her parents, and for her.
This event is free and all are welcome. For more information call the bookstore at 924-3543.