Local author Mark McLaughlin will discuss all things Alexander the Great Saturday at Toadstool Bookshop in Keene with the release of his new book.
“Throne of Darius” is described as a story of high adventure, romance and war — especially war — told with heart and a sense of humor. McLaughlin paints a unique and irreverent portrait of Alexander the Great, who certainly was not “great” to everyone. Unlike the majority of historical and literary works, this novel does not glorify the Macedonian king but instead tells the tale of the young conqueror from the point of view of those who fought against him.
A freelance journalist, McLaughlin, of Peterborough, is the author of two novels and two books on military history and is the designer of 24 published games — most recent of which is “Ancient Civilizations of the Inner Sea” by GMT games. He also writes for many clients and publications. Although his principal work as a journalist over the last 40 years has been in foreign affairs, he writes on everything from travel and entertainment to serious position papers.
McLaughlin will be at the book store in Keene at 11 a.m.