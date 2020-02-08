Local author Cameron Auxer’s book, “When Bodies Break: How we Survive and Thrive with Illness and Disability,” was recently released as an audiobook.
It is narrated by local author and jazz singer Nanette Perrotte of Greenfield.
The book is a collection of the personal stories and essays of 32 inspiring, resilient people who share stories of struggle, strength and survival through chronic illness. Auxer, of Peterborough, is a wedding celebrant, Reiki practitioner, certified holistic health educator, blogger, writer and public speaker.
She has lived with multiple chronic illnesses through her entire life, including asthma, chronic fatigue syndrome, osteoarthritis and a rare disease called fibromuscular dysplasia, as well as suffering four mild heart attacks.
The book is available in paperback at the three Toadstool Bookstores (Keene, Peterborough and Milford). It’s also available at Amazon in print and ebook formats, as well as the audiobook on Audible.
All royalties from book sales go to autoimmune disease research at the Benaroya Research Institute of the Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, Washington.