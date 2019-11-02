Sandra Neil Wallace and Rich Wallace of Keene recently received the 2019 N.H. Literary Award in the Outstanding Middle Grade/Young Adult category.
“Bound by Ice” follows the journey of George Washington De Long and the crew of the USS Jeannette, who departed San Francisco in the summer of 1879 hoping to find a route to the North Pole.
The Wallaces are the authors of “Blood Brother: Jonathan Daniels and His Sacrifice for Civil Rights,” as well as “First Generation: 36 Trailblazing Immigrants and Refugees Who Make America Great,” among other works.
Last month the N.H. Writers’ Project hosted the 13th awards presentation, and a panel of judges composed of teachers, non-competing authors, and editors reviewed the books. Five categories were recognized: Middle/Young Adult; Children’s Picture Books; Non-Fiction; Fiction; and Poetry.
In order to compete, the books had to have been written by New Hampshire authors and must have been published between April 1, 2016, and Dec. 31, 2018.
“This is the equivalent of our Academy Awards,” said Claudia Decker, chair of the N.H. Literary Awards and the N.H. Writers’ Project Board of Trustees. “It is a great honor to receive a N.H. Literary Award.” Decker is also an author and high school teacher in Nashua. Other winners of awards:
Outstanding Work of Fiction (tie), “Beautiful Invention: A Novel of Hedy Lamarr,” by Margaret Porter; and “The Oracle Files: Escape” by Masheri Chappelle.
Outstanding Work of Non-Fiction (tie), “Ciao Italia” by Mary Ann Esposito; “The White Mountain” by Dan Szczesny.
Outstanding Book of Poetry: “Hallowed: New and Selected Poems,” by Patricia Fargnoli.
Outstanding Work of Children’s Literature: “The Perfect Pillow,” by Eric Pinder.
Founded in 1988, the writers’ project is the state’s largest literary arts nonprofit organization. It celebrates New Hampshire writers and provides a supportive community to writers of all ages, experience levels, backgrounds and genres.
