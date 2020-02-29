Bradford Blodget and Richard Richards will visit the Toadstool Bookshops Peterborough location at 12 Depot Square Feb. 29 to sign and discuss “Iron Roads of the Monadnock Region,” their two-volume history of the railroads of southwestern New Hampshire and north-central Massachusetts. The event begins at 11 a.m.
“Iron Roads of the Monadnock Region” brings to life the story of railroads that once operated in the area and are now largely forgotten. Seven years in the making, this set is a compendium of little-known history, tracing the high and low points of the railroads, their first and last trains, glory days, times of struggles, disasters and wrecks. Loaded with hard-to-find historical information, indexed and enriched by rare and unpublished photos (more than 700 images, maps, and tables), it’s an essential reference for the serious rail fan.
Photographer Becky Field will sign her book “Different Roots, Common Dreams: New Hampshire’s Cultural Diversity” at 1 p.m. Feb. 29 at the Toadstool Bookshops Keene location at 12 Emerald St. Since 2012, Field has been photographing the lives of new Americans in New Hampshire. Her images aim to show the diversity that immigrants and refugees bring to our communities, as well as the common dream of all people for a safe and productive life. In 2017, Field partnered with the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation to start the Different Roots, Common Dreams Scholarship Fund to help refugees and other immigrants pursue four-year undergraduate degrees. She lives in Concord.
Looking ahead to next weekend, Leigh Marie Dannhauser will share her experiences as a Peace Corps agriculture volunteer at 11 a.m. March 7 at the Toadstool’s Keene location. Her book “Nothing Works But Everything Works Out” describes her two years in the west region of Cameroon from September 2017 to November 2019. An aspiring human rights attorney, Dannhauser plans to begin law school in August. She lives on Cape Cod.
And at 3 p.m., Jane Hughes Gignoux will be on hand to sign her memoir, “On the Rocks.” A native New Yorker, Gignoux studied theater at Smith College, married, and reared four children in suburban New York City. After her divorce, she returned to the city to study healing and traditional cultures. Her recent work focuses on helping people overcome their fear of death. She is also the author of “Some Folk Say: Stories of Life, Death and Beyond” and “An Insistence on Life: Releasing Fear of Death to Fully Live.” She lives in Keene.
Longtime Rindge resident Linda Salvato Bussiere introduces her new novel, “Wilder Creek,” at 11 a.m. at the Toadstool’s Peterborough location. “Wilder Creek” is the story of an ex-Confederate soldier and Texas Ranger who moves to the small town of Wilder Creek in New Mexico territory to start a cattle ranch.
