PETERBOROUGH — As a complement to the congressional testimony of Special Counsel Robert Mueller, Fletcher Media in Peterborough has released a pocket version of the introductions and summaries of the “Report On The Investigation Into Russian Interference In The 2016 Presidential Election.”
The 64-page pocket-sized book, entitled “Whootler’s All-American Easy-to-Read Pocket Version of the Mueller Report — Introductions & Summaries” includes a preface covering events preceding the public release of the report, followed by the introductions and executive summaries of parts I and II of the report (with redactions), as well as the conclusion.
After Mueller submitted his report to the Department of Justice, he wrote to A.G. Barr that Barr’s summary letter to Congress “did not fully capture the context, nature, and substance of the Office’s work and conclusions.” Mueller then wrote, “…the introductions and executive summaries of our two-volume report accurately summarize this Office’s work and conclusions.”
The pocket edition is available at the Toadstool Bookshops in Keene, Peterborough and Milford.