Fitzwilliam resident Eric Stanway, known for his tales of the bizarre in New Hampshire, will be on hand at the Toadstool Bookshops Peterborough location at 12 Depot Square Saturday, March 14, at 11 a.m. to introduce his book, “Dr. Korvus: Children of the Abyss,” the first in a series of novels about the supernatural adventures of an inventor and his biomechanical rat, Plato, in late 19th-century London. Stanway is author of “Twisted Tales of New Hampshire.”
Looking ahead to next week, Andrew Krivak will visit the Peterborough shop March 21 at 11 a.m. to sign his new novel, “The Bear.” It’s the futuristic story of a father and his daughter — the last of humankind — who live in the shadow of a mountain and strive to stay close to the land. Trying to prepare the girl for adulthood, the father teaches his daughter how to fish and hunt, observe the stars and discover the secrets of the changing seasons. When the girl finds herself alone in an unknown landscape, a bear leads her back home through a vast wilderness.
Krivak is the author of two previous novels: “The Signal Flame” and “The Sojourn.” He lives with his wife and three children in Somerville, Mass., and Jaffrey, in the shadow of Mount Monadnock, which inspired much of the landscape in “The Bear.”
Also on March 21, Dr. Nolan Higdon, professor of history and communication at California State University, East Bay, will be on hand to sign his book, “United States of Distraction,” at 11 a.m. at the Keene location at 12 Emerald St. A collaborative effort with Mickey Huff, director of Project Censored and the president of the Media Freedom Foundation, the book discusses how manipulation of the media gives rise to disinformation, intolerance and divisiveness. Higdon asserts that journalism’s role has been “drastically compromised.” He has been a guest commentator for news media outlets such as The New York Times, San Francisco Chronicle, CBS, NBC, ABC, and Fox.
And at 1 p.m. in Keene, Peterborough nutritionist Ruth Clark will be available to sign her book, “Cool the Fire: Curb Inflammation and Balance Hormones” A registered dietitian, Clark specializes in helping mid-life women who are struggling with weight, fatigue and mood.