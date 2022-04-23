Book talk Apr 23, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Peterborough author Al Struthers will discuss his five-book Third Floor Mystery Series on Saturday, April 30, at 11 a.m., at Toadstool Bookshops in Keene. For information, email events@ktoad.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you TODAY is the last day to enter! Read The Business Journal Trendsetters Edition Latest e-Edition Keene Sentinel To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesLocal woman once again 'Naked and Afraid'New research finds canoes discovered in area lake appear to have been made by Native AmericansPedestrian injured in Main Street crashSerious pedestrian crash on Keene's Main Street raises questions'Absolute heroism': Teenagers save man from burning vehicle on Route 9New restaurant headed for vacant space in MarlboroughFormer Keene man ordered to pay $60K in CARES Act fraudAroma Joe's proposes drive-thru coffee shop in KeeneKarla Marie RussellMichael Richard Beauregard Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.