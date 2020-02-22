The Toadstool Bookshops celebrates the life and legacy of the late self-taught naturalist John Kulish with an event at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at the Peterborough location at 12 Depot Square. And at 4 p.m. at the Toadstool’s Keene location at 12 Emerald St., two area poets will read their work.
Susie Spikol and Meade Cadot from the Harris Center for Conservation Education in Hancock will share excerpts from Kulish’s book Bobcats Before Breakfast, reprinted on the occasion of its 50th anniversary and the 50th anniversary of the Harris Center.
Bobcats Before Breakfast is the firsthand account of a 20th-century trapper-turned-conservationist who spent more than 40 years living with and off the land. Kulish gathered knowledge about how animals live and shared his findings leading hikes and survival classes at the Harris Center.
Kulish’s daily routine was to rise before dawn, get out into the woods and track, observe and record his findings on deer, otters, beaver, wildcats — all before breakfast, according to information provided by Toadstool Bookshops.
“I’m still not sure whether I learned to understand people because they are so much like wild animals, or wild animals because they are so much like people,” wrote Kulish.
In Keene, Kent Shaw and Oliver de la Paz will read from their newly published books of poetry. In his book Too Numerous, Shaw — grappling with an information culture that is both intimidating and daunting — considers the impersonality represented by the continuing accumulation of personal information, along with the felicities and barriers that result: “The us that was inside us was magnificent structures. And they weren’t going to grow any larger.” Shaw teaches at Wheaton College in Norton, Mass.
Oliver de la Paz will read from his latest book of poetry, The Boy in the Labyrinth. In a long sequence of prose poems, questionnaires and standardized tests, The Boy in the Labyrinth interrogates the language of autism and the language barriers among parents, their children and the fractured media of science and school. de la Paz teaches at the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester and has written five poetry collections.