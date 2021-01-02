Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Dec. 19, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. A Time for Mercy. John Grisham. Doubleday
2. Deadly Cross. James Patterson. Little, Brown
3. Ready Player Two. Ernest Cline. Ballantine
4. The Return. Nicholas Sparks. Grand Central
5. The Vanishing Half. Brit Bennett. Riverhead
6. Daylight. David Baldacci. Grand Central
7. The Sentinel. Child/Child. Delacorte
8. The Awakening. Nora Roberts. St. Martin’s
9. The Law of Innocence. Michael Connelly. Little, Brown
10. The Midnight Library. Matt Haig. Viking
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. A Promised Land. Barack Obama. Crown
2. Greenlights. Matthew McConaughey. Crown
3. Humans. Brandon Stanton. St. Martin’s
4. Modern Comfort Food. Ina Garten. Clarkson Potter
5. Bag Man. Maddow/Yarvitz. Crown
6. Guinness World Records 2021. Guinness World Records
7. The Happy in a Hurry Cookbook. Doocy/Doocy. Morrow
8. Caste. Isabel Wilkerson. Random House
9. Untamed. Glennon Doyle. Dial
10. The Last Days of John Lennon. James Patterson. Little, Brown
MASS MARKET
1. Moral Compass. Danielle Steel. Dell
2. Unsolved. Patterson/Ellis. Grand Central
3. Texas Kill of the Mountain Man. William W. Johnstone. Pinnacle
4. A Christmas Message. Debbie Macomber. Mira
5. The Morning After. Lisa Jackson. Zebra
6. The River Murders. James Patterson. Grand Central
7. Someday with You. Nora Roberts. Silhouette
8. True Blue K-9 Unit: Brooklyn Christmas. Laura Scott. Love Inspired
9. White Hot. Sandra Brown. Pocket
10. The Deserter. Nelson Demille. Pocket
TRADE PAPERBACK
1. Interesting Stories for Curious People. Bill O’Neill. LAK
2. Home Body. Rupi Kaur. Andrews McMeel
3. Shugggie Bain. Douglas Stuart. Grove
4. Burn After Writing. Sharon Jones. TarcherPerigee
5. NYPD Red 6. Patterson/Karp. Grand Central
6. The Step-by-Step Instant Pot Cookbook. Jeffrey Eisner. Voracious
7. The Truths We Hold. Kamala Harris. Penguin
8. The Old Farmer’s Almanac 2021. Old Farmer’s Almanac
9. The Institute. Stephen King. Gallery
10. Circe. Madeline Miller. Back Bay
