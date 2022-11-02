In just 15 minutes, a small, handheld blood test can tell doctors whether a patient has likely suffered a concussion or traumatic brain injury — no brain scan required.
After more than a decade of research, the Abbott Laboratories test is being used for the first time in a real-world setting to evaluate patients at Tampa General Hospital in Florida. Doctors using the test say it’s better at evaluating concussions than the brain scans that have been widely used for the last 30 years.
Although millions of Americans have experienced traumatic brain injuries, many are misdiagnosed. Patients suspected of having a concussion or internal bleeding have typically needed to get a computed tomography scan, more commonly known as a CT or CAT scan, a type of test that’s costly, time-intensive, and can expose patients to low levels of radiation.
Critically, CT scans often miss concussions, an oversight that can lead to lifelong consequences if left unchecked, according to experts. Abbott’s test can pick up on brain abnormalities that the scans can’t see.
That test, called the i-STAT TBI Plasma test, was greenlit by the Food and Drug Administration in 2021 to rule out the need for a CT scan when evaluating mild traumatic brain injuries. All that’s needed is a small blood sample, from which plasma is extracted and applied to a test cartridge. The test then measures specific biomarkers — in this case, elevated levels of two distinct proteins made by brain cells are cause for concern. When a head injury occurs, those proteins can leak out of the protective barrier that covers the central nervous systems and enter the bloodstream. Measuring that leakage allows doctors to see that there’s been some sort of disruption to the blood-brain barrier, which can indicate a concussion or traumatic brain injury.
Although the concussions and brain injuries that make headlines are usually those suffered by professional athletes, like those in the National Football League, the majority of injuries happen in the workplace or automobile accidents, said Wilson. Sports-related injuries do account for a significant number of concussions in kids and teens.
Though Abbott’s test is not yet ready to be used on the sidelines of sporting events, the ultimate goal for Abbott is for every hospital, urgent care clinic, ambulance, school and sporting event to have a portable test available. The company is also working on research that will help doctors know the severity of a concussion or brain injury, for both adults and kids, to aid in diagnoses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.