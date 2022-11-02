The Black Death, the 14th-century bubonic plague that killed some 1 in 3 people in Europe and an estimated 200 million across the world, has left another long-lasting mark — on the immune systems of people living today.

Four DNA variants appear to have helped boost survival rates from the plague — caused by a bacterium, “Yersinia pestis,” carried by small mammals and their fleas — in the mid-1300s and in recurring bouts of plague in later centuries, according to a recent study published in the journal Nature.

