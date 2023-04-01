LIFE-SRS-VETERAN-AGE100-SP

Gordon Kirk, who celebrated his 100th birthday last week, was honored with a party at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in St. Paul, Minn.

 Nick Woltman / Pioneer Press/TNS

ST. PAUL, Minn. — There were four generations of Gordon Kirks at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in St. Paul on Sunday morning.

The eldest Gordon Kirk celebrated his 100th birthday last week, and his grandson, great-grandson and great-great-grandson joined about two dozen parishioners in the church’s basement after the 10 a.m. service to mark their namesake’s milestone.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.