Aspirin can help prevent a second heart attack or stroke, but fewer than half of those who could benefit use the over-the-counter medication, a new study shows.

Researchers analyzed health surveys from 51 countries from 2013 to 2020 and found that aspirin use following a cardiovascular event — known as “secondary” prevention — ranged from about 17 percent in low-income countries to about 65 percent in high-income countries. The study was published in JAMA.

