In the 16th century, Bartolomeo Eustachi helped found the field of human anatomy. He is known for his work describing the human ear (the Eustachian tubes, which regulate ear pressure, bear his name), but the Italian anatomist has been historically overshadowed by many of his scientific counterparts in the Renaissance.

The work of Rachael Que Vargas, an artist formerly known as John T. Unger, could change that. She’s working on a long-term project that renders Eustachi’s anatomical drawings in life-size stone mosaics.

