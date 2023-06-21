Doctors should ask adult patients about signs of anxiety, an often-undiagnosed condition that can disrupt lives, U.S. government experts said.

Anxiety afflicts about a quarter of U.S. men and 40 percent of women at some point in their lives, a panel of experts noted in recommendations that were published Tuesday. The ailment spiked worldwide, along with depression, during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a World Health Organization analysis. Yet primary-care providers often fail to recognize anxiety, and it can go untreated for decades, the experts say.

