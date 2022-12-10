“Aging has its trying moments, but it does come with a great consolation prize.
We have been tried, we’ve been tested, and we have triumphed!”
— Don Akchin
There’s a lot to think about this time of year. As the holidays approach I realize that this upcoming Dec. 25 will be my 85th since birth.
For me it has become a time of looking back as well as looking forward. Some may call this time in my life a pivotal moment. As I thought about this article, I heard Fritz Weatherbee on WMUR Chronicle repeat a frequent tag line as he concludes his historical commentary of a famous New Hampshire citizen: “... and he/she lived to a ripe old age!”
My original title for this was ”What is a ripe old age, Fritz?” Defining the term “ripe” as it relates to aging seemed a bit much, but as an adjective, Webster provides “mature, complete, perfected, mellow and ready.” These conditions seem to resonate — but with what? Fruit maybe? Or meat? As the son of a butcher growing up I remember eating the most expensive steaks brought home from Dad’s store when they became “ripe” — too unattractive to sell but most tender and delicious.
Perhaps I do deserve a title of ripe. The dictionary also references age, readiness and completion. Perhaps ripeness supports this perspective of looking back, as well as ahead. Maybe it is on point with a birthday gift from my White Mountains friend who recently gave me a smooth stone, probably picked off a trail near the Mount Washington Tuckerman’s Ravine, with “5,280 feet” written in bold black magic marker.
“This is your belated birthday gift,” he said.
“What in the world is it?” said I.
He replied “Can’t you see, it’s a MILESTONE!”
The quest for the meaning of ripe old age is made even more relevant at the advent of this holiday season. I recently remarked that Christmas Day held little meaning for me: absent grandchildren who live at a distance and who have outgrown Santa and stockings and all the rejoicing which characterized family rituals. Part of the mystery of life is the ability to adjust to the stages of aging. I guess the holiday season is a good time to take stock, recognizing that resilience to many life challenges is indeed a triumph.
Christmas may not be as exciting as it used to be, and current worries tend to pull us away from the “reason for the season.” It is hard to forget, even for a few weeks, about the cost of fuel, food, gasoline, electricity, increased interest rates on loans, and inflation of all goods and services. With the semantic analogy of “unripe and rotting” mixed in with potential sadness and regret for bygone years of Christmas joy, what is the message for this pivotal time?
Carrying thoughts over from Thanksgiving, I feel blessings for the gift of life, the spirit of Christmas still alive in church, the love of family, the joy of charitable giving and the continuing hope for peace on earth and goodwill to all humanity. My new memories are being made with a companion, travel and community. The importance of friends and fellow citizens becomes highlighted in numerous seasonal activities from town tree lighting, musical performances, caroling, church and non-profit fairs and the appearance of the creche on our church lawn.
So at this pivotal milestone with 320 monthly articles on the shelf, and gratitude to my readers and The Keene Sentinel for the opportunity to explore my own aging adventure, I must look ahead to a less stressful life and contemplate the possibility of running out of “grist for the column” or abandoning publication deadlines. “Age-Wise” has helped some folks, and feedback has boosted my ego, but …
It is true that maturity and wisdom help us adjust to whatever life throws our way, strengthens our resilience, and completes life stages with a pithy ripeness of mellow and simple daily pleasures.
So this may be the triumph of the aging adventure, leading me to suggest a new quote:
“Ripe aging is an extraordinary process whereby you are becoming the person that you are intended to be!”
Cheers and happy holidays!
