“It seems to me that if you or I must choose between two courses of thought or action, we should remember our dying and try so to live that our death brings no pleasure on the world.”
— John Steinbeck, “East of Eden”
Last month I mused about letting go of certain activities and lifestyles as I entered a “twilight zone” of aging in the fourth quarter of my life (assuming a death of around 100 years of age.) Judging by the comments I received, this theme resonated with my readers as realistic and true to their own aging adventure.
Today I want to follow up on the theme of making the most of your life wherever you find it. The past few weeks have revealed some physical and emotional difficulties which impact my overall wellness. My reality mirrors contemporaries whose conversations also report aches and pains.
Sometimes I hit a nerve when suggesting a bigger picture: “We are still here and have many more blessings than shortcomings from aging …” Letting go of one’s fear of death and realistically facing mortality helps us to live a good life to the fullest.
I like what the literary giant John Steinbeck wrote in “East of Eden” because he had a unique ability to capture the human spirit in the challenges of everyday life. My need for a hopeful outlook on life this winter benefits from his understanding of my human condition.
I have to remember that my faith teaches grace and resilience, possible even in the most difficult of situations. Recent events have reminded me that discouragement and setbacks are a common phenomenon, with the potential to counter aging wellness and create circumstances of confusion, guilt and chaos within families.
To illustrate my “winter of discontent” state of mind, counter to a usual propensity toward optimism, hopefulness and cheeriness, I sent a note of regret about not attending a family event, listing all the reasons I was not up for a celebration.
I now regret that my life view of aging resilience did not accompany the note, and hope it was not received as morbid. While preoccupation with thoughts of our last days on this earth is not healthy, avoidance of the inevitable also creates significant problems, especially within families. So here is the Age-Wise message this month.
Most of us would like to do whatever we can “while of sound mind and spirit” to ensure that our wishes are carried out in the event of incapacitation or upon death. Planning for directives on health care (power of attorney), organ donations (if any of value), funeral arrangements and bequests (cherished charities) is important — a greater gift for my family than who gets the dollars and toys upon my death.
Aging wellness includes living with dying in mind. Mindfulness of our mortality supports and enriches living full and intentional lives. My New York Times online newsletter came through with a review of a new book by Margareta Magnusson with the 86-year-old’s wisdom “from someone who will probably die before you!”
Recognizing that the trials of aging make it easy to complain, she validates the request to not “leave a pile of crap behind for loved ones to clean up.” She advocates for counting your blessings and keeping a positive mind, even as time changes the body.
Her thinking strengthens my call from past articles to engage with young people. Aging Research Review (2021) reports a positive impact of intergenerational engagement on older adults’ cognitive, social, and health outcomes.
Breaking the barrier of age separation boosts cognitive functioning, and helps say “yes” to life with a mind open to change. Recognize the precious moments we have to enjoy God’s creation and your time with others on this earth.
“It is true that we are weak and sick and ugly and quarrelsome but if that is all we ever were, we would millenniums ago have disappeared from the face of the earth.”
— John Steinbeck, “Writers at Work”
