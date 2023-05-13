On April 21 I sent a birthday card to a gentleman in Keene to help his family celebrate his 100th birthday. I enclosed an Age-Wise article on active aging and wished him well, mentioning that we both shared that birthdate with Queen Elizabeth II.
I didn’t tell him that I never wanted to live that long.
My experiences as a geriatric care manager led me to believe that around about age 90 things begin to “go south.” Is that my own ageism at work? And I should reconsider? It seems more and more folks are living to 100 and it’s not such a big deal anymore.
Having just returned from an amazing adventure with Road Scholar to Costa Rica, I was interested in some longevity research about five “Blue Zones” of the world in which many residents lived to 100 and beyond.
A study by Buettner and Skemp found Nicoyans in Costa Rica spend just 15 percent of what America does on health care and yet are more than twice as likely than Americans to reach a healthy age of 90 years. Faith and family play a strong role in their culture, with a positive outlook and active lifestyle providing a strong reason to live. Blue Zones uncovered evidence-based common denominators among the world’s centenarians that are believed to slow this aging process.
The secret to their long life involves such well-known aging wellness lessons as natural exercise, spiritual routines to reduce stress, eating plant and pork meals (and stopping when 80 percent full), drinking a moderate amount of wine, and maintaining a faith-based social circle that promotes healthy behaviors.
So once again I am reminded of a question which has no answer: What is my aging future? I seem to meet most of the criteria to be a “Bluer” and am grateful that there is no known date for my departure. I can only take care of my health — mental, physical and spiritual — and leave the answer to the sweet mystery of life!
I can celebrate this May as Older Americans Month, and endorse the theme for this year, Aging Unbound, when we are called to “acknowledge the contributions and achievements of older Americans, highlight important trends, and strengthen our commitment to honoring our older citizens.”
Following the Webster definitions, if I am “Aging Unbound,” I should not be limited, controlled, confined or restrained by the “conventional wisdom” of aging. Age is indeed individual and only a number. Action is what counts.
Suggestions to unbind include embracing the opportunity to change. Finding a new passion, going on an adventure, and pushing boundaries by not letting age define one’s limits. (I am proud of my special parking at the Shattuck Golf Course reserved for the Senior Champion!)
Let me suggest that when we invite creativity and purpose into our life by trying new activities in our community we add to our own growth, joy and energy. There are numerous rewards in growing old such as insight and confidence to understand and experience the world more deeply.
Conditions which come in later life do not have to limit civic engagement. Investment in community activities is beneficial to one’s well-being, boosting feelings of competence and self-esteem through joyful service to the community.
I have enjoyed new learning through reading, listening, traveling and creative activities, and I also stay active in the church and community. Communities are rich with numerous opportunities for civic engagement with boards, committees, schools and churches that welcome older adults.
Being socially engaged is also good for the brain as well as the spirit. Research reported in the Journal of Psychology and Aging confirms that the final years of life, even when challenged by health problems, can be better for socially active elders.
“Our results indicate that living a socially active life and prioritizing social goals are associated with higher late-life satisfaction and less severe declines toward the end of life,” said Denis Gerstorf, PhD, of Humboldt University, lead author of the research published by the American Psychological Association.
So, I will continue to embrace life with the realization that its stream leads to an unknown future. 100? Hmmm … I wonder if birthday cards still come to Centenarians from the White House ...
