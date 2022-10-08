“Like a morning dream, life becomes more and more bright the longer we live,
and the reason of everything appears more clear. What has puzzled us before
seems less mysterious, and the crooked paths look straighter”
— Jean Paul Richter
My morning dream was of a conversation with a friend.
“I heard that you and your companion were planning a trip to the Mediterranean. What in the world are you thinking, at your age?”
Good question, and this Age-Wise article will answer it. I have had a bucket list for a long time that has the Greek Isles near the top, probably settling way back in my brain of “I wish” when I saw the film “Zorba the Greek,” a black-and-white winner of three Academy Awards.
The year was 1964 and Anthony Quinn was magic. Everything about the film was different and stirred the soul.
“A man never puts off today what he can do today,” Zorba said.
While I did not take his advice then, as I was just beginning a doctorate program in Boston, I was apparently deeply impressed. So much so that I recall it being in color. Certainly, at that time with a pauper’s student budget, such a dream was totally unrealistic.
As the years have gone by (seven decades!) my resources and resolve have multiplied, and I have now gained the love and mutual desire to travel from my companion. Those who have been following this column over the past 30-plus years know that my former travel adventures were by recreational vans, with exploration of the U.S. and Canada paramount.
After the last cross-country trip alone, “bridging the gap” following my wife’s long battle with the deadly Alzheimer’s disease, I sold the van and created a joint travel account with my sweetheart. Thus began the discovery of travel planning to impart new vigor to the mind and nourishment to our souls.
I am sure I don’t need to convince my readers of the joys of travel, but I do want to instill some of the positives which may halt the procrastination which denies a positive perspective of travel. I understand hesitancy when others report barriers with COVID regulations, missed flights, stolen credit cards and visas, and delayed luggage, among other inconveniences and problems. Add political conflicts and world unrest to the mix, and it’s easy to close your mind to travel.
However, I believe that Mark Twain had the wisdom and wonder of the world in mind when he declared, “Travel is fatal to prejudice, bigotry and narrow-mindedness.” I know I may be labeled a strange optimist, believing that travel plans will work out OK. I will enjoy, be inspired, renew my love of life, and give my soul a connection to the divine.
While anticipation is often greater than realization, in my current planning to “find Zorba” I expect to learn and grow via people, paintings, performances and pilgrim passion (I love alliteration!) which adds value to my identity, my sense of who I am. Maybe travel is to better understand myself?
You know I will not be without grist for the conversations anticipated by fireside this long winter to come. I hope not to bore my friends, but to encourage travel for the soul, to appreciate our freedom for travel as Americans and lift up the possibilities of substituting goodness for all the worries of the world we are exposed to each day.
Extending my boundaries, finding new community, celebrating humanity, finding serendipity in new experiences, and learning with strangers that we share similar values — these are the life lessons my travel plans predict. More than a holiday, this adventure will beg for more, extending happy planning into future dreams. Stay tuned for what’s next on the bucket list.
Remembering Jeff Davidson’s quote and good advice, today’s Age-Wise tidbit: “Your life is finite, your death is guaranteed. Rather than wait ’til old age before regarding each day as precious, you have the choice to regard each day as precious right now.”
And thank you, Zorba!
