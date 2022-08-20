“Hope is that thing inside us that insists, despite all the evidence to the contrary, that something better awaits us if we have the courage to reach for it and to work for it.”
— Barack Obama
Many supporters of better services for our New Hampshire older adults have tried for many years to influence legislation and agencies who make decisions on how federal and state funds will be distributed. Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement is a problem as we continue to rank near the bottom of all states in long-term services.
I saw a political ad last night that declared, “Fiscal responsibility is the New Hampshire way!” What’s with that? Do we really believe and feel proud of our national ranking in the cellar? Maybe we need to clearly define responsibility for fiscal decisions.
Responsibility, according to Webster, is a moral, legal or mental accountability of trustworthiness and reliability. Fair and equitable distribution of federal dollars intended to assist older Americans is the issue here, with balancing the overall state budget seemingly taking priority. Who said, “Your values are revealed by your budget?”
Here in the Monadnock Region the United Way has taken leadership of a group of concerned agencies and volunteers to add our voices to the needs for advocacy and action. The Monadnock Healthy Aging Collaborative believes in the power of community partners responding as a team to support older adults and the 20-plus agencies that serve them.
Our local group partners with The N.H. Alliance for Healthy Aging (NHAHA), a statewide coalition of stakeholders focused on the health and well-being of older adults in New Hampshire. A new report researched and published by the N.H. Fiscal Policy Institute (NHFPI) highlights ongoing concerns with New Hampshire’s long-term services and supports for older adults and individuals with physical disabilities.
NHFPI is an independent nonprofit organization dedicated to exploring, developing and promoting public policies that foster economic opportunity and prosperity for all New Hampshire residents, with an emphasis on low- and moderate-income families and individuals.
We did not get a favorable report card.
This new comprehensive report gives clarity and impetus to the mission of our collaborative advocates. The report — Long-Term Services and Supports in New Hampshire: A Review of the State’s Medicaid Funding for Older Adults and Adults with Physical Disabilities — was funded through a grant from the Point32 Health Foundation.
The reveal of New Hampshire’s low rankings validates the need for education and advocacy. Medicaid long-term care expenditures, especially for home and community-based services, were not only the lowest in New England but at the bottom nationally.
We are in a precarious position for the future as several “perfect storms” collide: New Hampshire is one of the oldest states in the U.S. with many Medicaid-eligible living in rural areas where access to services, including assistance in establishing eligibility, is limited.
Additionally, New Hampshire is experiencing significant work force shortages at all levels of care, with lower wages. Inflation, along with lower reimbursements coupled with the aftermath of the pandemic, has impacted agencies and care facilities.
Reductions in state budgeting for long-term care support services have created a gap over the past few years of $153.2 million which can not be explained away by the pandemic or inflation. Dare I say that a lack of knowledge of needs of our older Americans in New Hampshire contributes to fiscal irresponsibility?
We have a real opportunity in the next legislative session to make strategic policy changes that can create a strong foundation for a system of care that provides long-term support services for older adults and adults with disabilities in New Hampshire.
I expect that many Zoom meetings are coming up for partners to discuss the report in detail, with the hope for change in our “fiscal responsibility.” The solid factual data in this report should be helpful in influencing attitudes and beliefs. Can we find the courage and maybe even insist on a change in the state budget?
As influenced by this month’s Age-Wise quote, I hope that we can use the evidence to improve our system of care for older adults in New Hampshire.
