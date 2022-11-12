If wrinkles must be written upon our brows, let them not be written upon the heart. The spirit should never grow old.
— James A. Garfield
You guessed it. That dream trip we planned to find Zorba’s spirit on a once-in-a-lifetime Mediterranean cruise never got off the ground.
The disappointment and, indeed, grief associated with the aftermath of an unfortunate fall and required medical recovery for my guest companion has given me lots of fodder to ponder. Last month I hyped the many advantages of travel as good for the soul and enjoyed what may have brought to truth the saying, “Anticipation is greater than realization.”
There was a lot of satisfaction in all the planning, and we never considered that the trip would be canceled. Most of our friends who expressed great sympathy upon learning of the accident said, “Don’t say canceled — only postponed. We know how much it meant to you both.”
And with my passion for long-term planning, in previous columns I had even evoked the Boy Scout motto of thinking and practicing how to act in an accident or emergency by “being prepared.” So why was I taken by surprise? As an aging wellness advocate, I know change is inevitable.
But “the best-laid plans of mice and men often go awry,” declared my famous ancestor Robert Burns, a Scottish poet who wrote those words more than 200 years ago. Of course, he meant that even if you spend many hours making a (travel) plan, it may not turn out as you expected. Further analysis of the lines of his poem reveals the truism for me — that going awry leaves us with grief and pain and robs us of the expected pleasure. Our mindful planning to turn dreams and desires into reality was surely modified.
Clearly there are some age-wise messages in this experience which apply to the vagaries of aging. We thought Zorba would have had some answers but, in retrospect, not finding him brought others. One relative sent sympathy and the thought that the experience could well be a “God-wink.” What doe that mean? We may have not had a good travel experience, the weather and COVID might have marred the glow of the Greek isles, the ship might have gone the way of the Titanic?
Less disastrous events did, however, unfold: rehab, blood pressure increases, two teeth requiring extraction.
Several things happened which made me realize that resiliency should replace resentment and regrets. For one, I exercised my prior caregiver skills, and this has been a magnificent autumn with colors never better. The warm weather has allowed for some friendly golf games after I had presumed the clubs were put away for the winter. The only downer is a little twinge of sadness as I put away the items purchased for the sail — nautical deck shoes, backpack, and a bunch of Euros. Adjusting to change is an ongoing requirement for us older Americans!
The “makeup call” for me and my guest companion was to watch the movie “Zorba the Greek” and take a few nuggets of what Zorba taught about life: Carpe diem, to experience the awe of life daily, become more youthful as you age and take a few risks, welcome hardship as a measure of one’s humanity, see the future as unpredictable but realize that freedom, nature and happiness interrelate and nourish the soul.
What is the age-wise carry-over? Clearly, being prepared is important in long-term care planning, and quite often around the holidays I remind my readers to discuss aging issues with family members before a crisis hits which affects everyone. Many late-life planning matters need to be examined while folks are reasonably cognizant and healthy. “Don’t put off for tomorrow what you can do today!” said Zorba.
We had dreamed of travel plans which would extend boundaries, celebrate humanity, find serendipity in new experiences, and learn with strangers. Can we get back on the horse for more travel?
Stay tuned for what’s next on the bucket list. We will be looking for new adventures which will transform happy planning into future dreams!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.