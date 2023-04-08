“True scholarship consists in knowing not what things exist, but what they mean; it is not memory but judgment.”
— James Russell Lowell
Our travel adventure with Road Scholar was billed as “Costa Rica at a Slower Pace: Natural Wonders by Water and Land.” Just right, we felt, for elder companions who needed a gentle test of our capacity to comprehend international trip requirements and our own compatibility.
We were caught up in the magic of great expectations in the months of planning. The October Age-Wise column gushed with such “food for the soul” as “extending my boundaries, finding new communities, celebrating humanity and finding serendipity in new experiences.”
While the dream was realized, actually exceeding expectations, the test of our brains was not anticipated. Packing and unpacking from four different hotels, preparing for several tour activities a day, moving on and off the bus numerous times in 10 days between cities, rain forests, volcanos and beaches was a huge memory challenge.
Many a time our two brains together didn’t come up to a standard of one as faced a rapid fire of multi-tasks. Remembering all items, especially passports, money and credit cards, smart phones and tour-issued devices, and also taking meds at required times was a bit mind-boggling.
Never one to do the brain exercises recommended for aging folks, I certainly am aware of the advantages now of keeping the brain in shape. My difficulty in remembering names, and the occasional resulting anxiety and embarrassment, is of much less concern now after the travel test.
The challenge started before departure with a 34-inch snowstorm in Jaffrey while packing for two climates with a suitcase and backpack. With a Road Scholar arranged flight from Logan to Miami at 6 a.m. and car parking estimates of more than $300, another problem to solve.
My travel partner agreed that a hotel which provided “free “ safe parking was best and found a south Boston location where we could check in at 3 p.m. and spend some tourist time near the Kennedy Library with the annual Boston St. Patrick’s Day parade nearby. We escaped that traffic to Faneuil Hall for a delightful dinner and retired early for a 4 a.m. traffic-free van ride to American Airlines.
The brain test commenced with all the details of boarding passes, ID, luggage, security (give up and hopefully retrieve passport, watch, devices and belt). Yes, and don’t forget to check everything again and remember to go to the restroom. Begin hydrating frequently in preparation for 85-degree temperatures with high humidity.
The next test, Miami to San Jose, with a two-hour time difference and gate check. We suddenly realized that we were about 10 football fields and minutes away from departure. My companion’s discovery of the Fast Train prevented a very late arrival in Costa Rica!
Now another test: adjust to understanding accents with customs and security, find luggage, check to be sure you have retained all papers and find a hotel van for Road Scholar, unite with our group coming in from all across the United States, and learn the names of 16 new travelers and two leaders.
A detailed orientation heightened the excitement for 10 event-filled days visiting the rainforests, volcanos and beaches via bus to four different hotels and — another item to remember on each stop, packing and unpacking — an expensive device for lectures and tours through forests birdwatching and learning about the culture, natives, art, coffee, fruit galore, gold and rural life.
Early to bed, early to rise, nutritious Costa Rican meals and new friendships equal a great recipe for PURA VIDA. This marketing theme for the country lived up to its reputation for a good life. We had few worries about the weather or mosquitos. Never bored with constant activities, time was available to freely explore the gardens, walks and pools around the lodges.
Some stress was associated with remembering every item on the many venue transitions. Too often a device or medicine or clothing item mysteriously moved to new locations. The luggage seemed to have hidden pockets! But the brain test was successful due to the joy of discovery and fulfillment of curiosity.
My previous thinking was that the anticipation of a trip is greater than the realization. In this marvelous experience provided by the Road Scholar program, the realization was so much greater than the expectation. With that judgment our crew of scholars wholeheartedly agree —and so does my healthy well-exercised brain!
