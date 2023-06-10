“The things we do outlast our mortality. The things we do are like monuments that people build to honor heroes after they’ve died. They’re like the pyramids that the Egyptians built to honor the pharaohs. Only instead of being made of stone, they’re made out of the memories people have of you.”
— R.J. Palacio
I have always been intrigued by stories of people’s lives — how they thought and behaved in their world, and what they accomplished. It occurs to me that there is meaning in stories beyond entertainment, and a number of examples find their way to Age-Wise this month.
Having recently been the recipient of numerous rich stories of personal journeys in life and death on Memorial Day, I am moved to reflect on the meaning and blessings of narratives which appear to bring out a reciprocal wellness benefit to the listener — and possibly also the storyteller.
In addition to honoring and sensitizing the audience to the sacrifice of veterans, I believe that the speakers themselves gained insight with a renewed respect for their themes, thus adding wellness value to their own existence on Earth. The remembrance also brought attention to those who lost their lives due to the mental and physical toll of their service on other battlefields.
The stories told by retired Marine Col. Brian Palmer, the keynote speaker at the Cathedral of the Pines Memorial Service in Rindge, encouraged attendees to remember other men and women who died due to their service, but not directly in combat.
He recalled a soldier who died in a motor vehicle accident in the middle of the night during a post-traumatic stress incident, and a close friend who died by suicide. Another who was a military contractor servicing helicopters died because of lung damage related to his exposure to burn pits while deployed: the speaker’s brother!
Storytelling can be a stimulus to healing, support or confirmation of a passion. Sharing stories lifts the spirit. Conversations relating to human experiences and perceptions are reciprocal to speaker and listener, as even personal stories of recent trips or long-remembered events carry meaning.
As an example of healthy story sharing, a program at the Jaffrey Civic Center this past winter offered a cultural and educational benefit beyond entertainment. The “Stories to Share” speaker series provided 12 Monadnock area notables with an opportunity for revelation of their life purposes.
The cathartic quality of storytelling is actually recognized by mental health professionals as narrative therapy. Given that pain is often a part of some stories, the benefits of formal treatment include achieving respect for personal challenges, encouragement to change or continue behaviors which reward wellness.
Narrative therapy aims at an outcome of helping folks live their best lives, to know their better self, and then proceed with confidence to challenge unhealthy lifestyles or beliefs. Similar benefits may be presumed from conversations in which we share our joys and sorrows with others in cocktail hours or casual conversation.
One goal of narrative therapy is also to help one use that voice for good, living in a way that reflects positive beliefs and values, with benefit accruing to individuals and families. As my late wife would often say: “There’s nothing wrong with that!” My storytelling of her long goodbye with Alzheimer’s disease via Age-Wise was good therapy for me!
When I really go deep on storytelling, there is a lot of evidence of the highs and lows of human experience, not unlike the light which shines from the New Testament of the Holy Bible or, dare I say, the dark lessons from Shakespeare. Maybe that’s why I have been drawn to podcasts of late.
Friend and pastor Chris Owens’ podcast whatingods.com stimulates my brain with alternative ways of looking at our shared common life in America. I listen to NPR programs including “This American Life” and “All Things Considered” and read Alan Rumrill’s “Monadnock Originals,” stories of colorful New Hampshire characters from our quiet corner.
But the stories from friends are also incredible, inspiring and life-affirming. I was privileged to witness a colleague’s pride from talking about officiating a friend’s wedding. Another friend has a passion as a death doula to initiate conversations on mortality via “death cafes”!
Who has not been caught up in the daily spell created by Fritz Wetherbee on WMUR’s “Chronicle”? His “I’ll tell you the story” line captures intrigue, stimulates imagination and carries many truths about New Hampshire life in times past.
Do you remember Paul Harvey’s “The Rest of the Story”? Go tell yours, dear reader. ’Twill be good for your soul!
