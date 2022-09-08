“It’s not so much what we have in this life that matters. It’s what we do with what we have. The thing I remember best about successful people I've met all through the years is their obvious delight in what they're doing, and it seems to have very little to do with worldly success. They just love what they're doing, and they love it in front of others. It’s good to be curious about many things. You rarely have time for everything you want in this life, so you need to make choices.
And hopefully your choices can come from a deep sense of who you are.”
— Fred Rogers
Sometimes wisdom comes from common-sense prophets like Mr. Rogers, who lived life to its fullest. And sometimes it’s the Sunday comics. For the last several weekends there have been numerous comics referencing the start of school and the end of a great summer. I particularly relate to Lucy’s comment in the weekend Peanuts strip:
“I’ve never seen a summer go by as fast in my life!”
Prompted to muse about my past five months, I was amazed at the variety of activities and the bountiful blessings of good health and companionship, surrounded by a beautiful environment and community of socially engaged friends. Feelings of satisfaction and happiness with life in general has led to this chronicle of joy.
As I turned 85 in April, I was honored by a gathering at The Park Theatre to celebrate, arranged to perfection by my companion. The revelry was complete with gifts (in spite of instructions from the invitation), animated conversations of a “coming-out-of-COVID” kind, topped by music from our favorite piano duo and barbershop renditions by former collegiate bards (Rotary buds).
Also hitting the spot of summer highlights was a confirmation of the special uniqueness of our Monadnock area citizens who demonstrate exceptional social engagement and service to others. This wisdom of friend Bob Putnam at the Amos Fortune Forum is confirmed by my summer experiences, as I live out my life to the fullest.
I will also reveal here why my long-term plan was impacted by another message, delivered by Roseanne Leipzig at the Monadnock Summer Lyceum on “honest aging.” As an internationally known leader in geriatric studies, she knows of what she speaks, and I listened. Using 85 as an aging benchmark, she confirmed that the longer I live, the longer I am going to live (if I take good care of myself).
“If you are 85, your life expectancy is 92 and if you are an 85-year-old woman, it is 95,” she reported.
The “take home” from the lecture for me was if I keep my heart healthy, avoid obesity, exercise and eat well, I will have a better chance of avoiding a stroke or heart attack, the two big life-enders. Certainly, with modern technology assisting, the many symptoms of frailty which limit too many older folks will be postponed.
We all want to keep doing what makes life meaningful as long as possible. I have accepted and adapted to new normals as time goes along, reevaluating risky activities no longer part of my routine, eliminating football, skiing, and now with balance issues, biking. I agree with “honest agingisms” to be creative, flexible and examine old-time beliefs.
My “best summer” highlights included meeting a newcomer to town who is now a special friend, playing lots of golf with a regular foursome and new acquaintances in the Shattuck Industrial League, ringing the Paul Revere bell at the United Church in remembrance of Ukraine at 4:30 each Thursday afternoon, and many shared meals with my companion.
The joy of fellowship includes Rotary breakfasts at the Cathedral of the Pines and Franklin Pierce University, day trips (my companion calls them "toots") around the Monadnock Region, a boat ride on the MV Mt. Sunapee, overnights at a B&B in Maine, swims, pot lucks, developing a memorial garden at church, planning a Black Heritage trail marker for Amos Fortune and planning a Mediterranean cruise in October.
I am enjoying my life and managing my health to live as long as possible. That modification of a long-term plan — I used to say that 89½ would be my target to leave this world — is now extended and I recently told my dentist to proceed with implants! I plan to be around for many dining experiences in years to come. Hallelujah!
Owen R. Houghton, Ed.D; lives in Jaffrey and is a retired aging wellness educator and geriatric care manager. He is a member of Monadnock at Home and an advocate for long term care planning. Readers may contact him at nohoughton@myfairpoint.net.
